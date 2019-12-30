A domestic incident resulted in a standoff between a 55-year-old Bloomington man and police officers but ended without incident after approximately four hours.
The suspect was charged with one felony count of threats of violence and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault following the Dec. 15 incident.
Police officers were dispatched to the 10200 block of Cavell Circle after his wife called 911, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
Officers arriving at the scene found the man’s 49-year-old wife outside their home. She was barefoot and was not dressed for the cold weather, according to the complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court.
The woman said that her husband was intoxicated and had shoulder-checked her into a wall. She pushed him away in an effort to leave the bedroom and he responded by pushing her down to the floor, where she hit her head. She got up to run away, but the suspect caught up to her, slapping her in the face.
She then called 911 and tried to walk away, and the suspect pushed her down a flight of stairs in their home. She grabbed the suspect when she was pushed, and he fell on top of her. She called 911 again and fled to her car outside. She heard the suspect yelling threats to kill her as she waited in the car, the complaint explained.
The victim said that she was terrified of the suspect due to past threats and instances of domestic violence and noted that he has access to weapons, the complaint noted.
Officers were able to talk with the suspect by phone, and the man seemed erratic, threatening harm to himself and the officers, according to the complaint.
There was no one else in the house when officers arrived, and despite a response by the police department’s SWAT team, the standoff with the suspect ended without incident, Bitney said.
If convicted of making threats of violence, he faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. If convicted of domestic assault, he faces up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Hit-and-run
A 61-year-old Rockford man knew he should have pulled over after colliding with a vehicle in west Bloomington. He also knew he didn’t have a valid driver’s license.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of driving after cancellation, careless driving and hit-and-run following the collision at approximately 9 a.m. Dec. 16.
The suspect’s vehicle may have been easily identifiable as a result of the collision, but police officers responding to the report also had the benefit of a witness who was following the suspect and providing location updates, according to Bitney.
The collision occurred as a 61-year-old Bloomington woman attempted to pull onto Normandale Boulevard from Mount Normandale Drive. The woman, attempting to turn left and head northbound, saw a line of cars coming toward her. She pulled out ahead of the oncoming vehicles, but the suspect moved over to pass the vehicles he was following and clipped the woman’s vehicle. The woman pulled over as a result of the collision, but the suspect continued on, Bitney explained.
A police officer was able to conduct a traffic stop without incident near the intersection of 98th Street and Logan Avenue. The man said that the collision wasn’t his fault, but he didn’t stop because of his canceled license, Bitney said.
The suspect showed signs of impairment, however, as his eyes appeared to be bloodshot and watery, and his words were slurred. When asked to perform field sobriety tests, the man said he couldn’t do a leg stand or walk and turn due to medical limitations. He failed a breath test at the scene, however, and was arrested.
A blood-alcohol test at the police station, which is typically more accurate, did not register a blood-alcohol concentration, resulting in the suspect not being booked for driving while impaired, Bitney explained.
He was booked for driving after cancellation and hit-and-run, regardless of his blood-alcohol concentration, and he was also booked on suspicion of careless driving due to his physical limitations and signs of impairment at the time of his arrest, Bitney noted.
Domestic assault
A 25-year-old Bloomington man who called the police to report that he had been fighting with his wife, and had been bit by her, was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and strangulation.
Police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of 104th Street West during the morning of Dec. 16. Officers were met at the home by the suspect, who showed bite marks on his hands and back. He said that his wife of more than a year had assaulted him in the past, and when she was upset at him earlier that day, she started throwing things at him and threatening to bite him. He said he pushed her down onto the floor in retaliation, and their fight ended briefly, but they started fighting again, and that’s when she bit him. He acknowledged that he hit her in retaliation and grabbed her by the throat. When they stopped fighting the second time, he called 911, Bitney explained.
The suspect’s 23-year-old wife shared a similar story, noting the suspect had used physical aggression against her in the past and that she fears him. She said they had been sleeping, and when she awoke and went in search of a laptop computer, he seemed to be upset by her turning on the lights. She said that he wouldn’t let her leave their bedroom and body slammed her on the floor, at which point he grabbed her neck for about 30 seconds, making it difficult for her to breathe, Bitney said.
The woman had dried blood under her nose and bruises forming around her eye, as well as marks on her forearms. She said she bit his hand in response to the assault. Based on the significance of her injuries, the husband was arrested, Bitney noted.
Video game dispute
A 39-year-old Bloomington man’s argument with his girlfriend over a video game console turned violent and resulted in his arrest on suspicion of domestic assault and strangulation.
The suspect’s 38-year-old girlfriend reported that during the evening of Dec. 14, they were arguing over where he should store his video game console. The argument resulted in the suspect grabbing her by the throat to the point where she couldn’t breathe for several seconds. At that point, she left their apartment on the 3900 block of Heritage Hills Drive, drove to a nearby Walgreens and asked an employee for assistance, explaining what had happened with her boyfriend. She then called the police, and an officer took a report from the woman and the store employee, according to Bitney.
The officer taking the victim’s report noted that she had red marks on her neck. The officer attempted to make contact with the suspect, but he was not at their residence. During text messaging between the couple, the suspect made vague acknowledgments of grabbing the victim by her neck, Bitney noted.
When police officers learned he was at a nearby restaurant on the morning of Dec. 16, they were able to arrest him, he added.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
