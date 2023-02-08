Bloomington Athletic Association, the all-volunteer citywide youth sports organization recently decided to remove its support for the Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame board of directors handled the nomination process and other logistics for the banquet each fall, but without a 501c3 in place, the Hall of Fame has relied on BAA to handle the finances and administrative components.
After the October Hall of Fame banquet, current BAA President Robert Collins and administrator Stephanie Nicholson met with Dan Wallerus, the head of the Hall of Fame banquet committee, and with other members of the committee to discuss the future of BAA’s involvement in the hall of fame.
An email from Collins to Wallerus explained that BAA decided to not continue to support the hall of fame.
“Future forward, this translates to BAA not serving as administrative support or the financial mechanism for the annual event. We will not be attending and request that the BAA Award be dropped from the roster,” the email stated.
“BAA generously gave in terms of administrative support with the invitations, photography and more, but that is in essence how we are a supporter,” Collins told Sun Newspapers in a separate interview. “And we feel like the hall of fame needs to stand on its own and not use BAA as a financial arm. We had a chance to attend the banquet the last few years and afterward we had a sit down meeting with [Wallerus] to provide them with feedback on the organization and how things need to evolve. We walked away not feeling like that was going to be possible for BAA.”
BAA still holds the Hall of Fame finances and Collins said they will release them once the Hall of Fame has a 501c3 in place or finds another group with a 501c3 to sponsor the event.
“We will not write a check to an individual,” Collins said. “We do wish the Hall of Fame well and has a role to play, but it needs to be more inclusive. It’s not led with inclusivity in mind, with all of the sports organizations in mind, or involved in the nomination process.”
Collins added that the opportunity for the banquet and Hall of Fame is bright given its rich history, but not in its current state. “We should be celebrating the rich history with a bright future and what is possible and this last banquet was not that,” Collins said.
Wallerus continued in his response: “Just to be clear, I have no idea what Collins is referring to when he says BSHOF has tarnished the reputation of anyone or any organization within or outside the city. I have lived in Bloomington for 60 years, past president for 11 years and have both played and coached BAA sports. Those who have met me know I would not do anything to tarnish the name or anything related to BAA or the city of Bloomington.
“It’s a shame to have this event dropped apparently as a result of politics and complacency. The event, after all, is not political. I want the BAA volunteers to know that regardless of a city government that has turned its back on honoring you, that you are in fact, very much appreciated.”
Wallerus a past BAA president who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006 and confirmed his support for the BAA.
“Nearly every Bloomington resident with children is both aware and very appreciative of the BAA sports programs and those who volunteer to coach their children,” Wallerus said. “The program has been a key amenity and a draw to living in the city. I believe so strongly in this organization that I was a past president of BAA for 11 years.”
Wallerus added that Gene Kelly, park and rec supervisor, and Virg Ellrich, fire fighter, thought it would be a good idea in 1978 for the city to highlight exceptional BAA volunteers by honoring them with a dinner and plaque that would be displayed at Bloomington Ice Garden. Photos of each inductee line the wall inside Rink 1 at Bloomington Ice Garden.
Wallerus explained the city, “passed the torch to BAA who then became responsible for organizing, nominating and presenting the plaques at the annual banquet.”
The city of Bloomington, Bloomington Public Schools and past Hall of Fame recipients were included in the nomination process, which continued through 2022.
(File photo)
Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame will continue to display photos next to the bleachers at Rink 1 at Bloomington Ice Garden.
