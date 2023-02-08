Bloomington Athletic Association, the all-volunteer citywide youth sports organization recently decided to remove its support for the Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame.

Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame display

Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame will continue to display photos next to the bleachers at Rink 1 at Bloomington Ice Garden.

The Hall of Fame board of directors handled the nomination process and other logistics for the banquet each fall, but without a 501c3 in place, the Hall of Fame has relied on BAA to handle the finances and administrative components.

