After three months closed, customers help Tran sellout of the famous sandwiches
For the first time since June 16, Kevan Tran was back in the kitchen at his Penn Lake Roast Beef last week.
The line of patrons the first day back open, Sept. 17, included not only well-wishers but friends and family which helped him sell out of roast beef well before the 7:30 p.m. closing.
He sold out of the restaurant staple’s roast beef sandwiches by 3:45 p.m. the first day with members of his family working alongside Tran in the kitchen and front counter while loyal friends and frequent patrons helped keep the flow of customers to a manageable level, socially distant both inside the restaurant and along the storefront.
“He never thought that in his wildest dreams of working for 31 years that he would be that extremely busy,” Tran’s niece Jackie Quach said on Monday morning. “He’s so grateful to be alive and serving the community roast beef and food cooked up with love.”
Tran was shot in an attempted robbery at his restaurant on June 16 before collapsing at a neighboring business. After nearly three weeks at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Tran continued to recover at home making return visits for checkups and further surgery throughout the summer before announcing the reopening of his restaurant in late August.
The outpouring of support from the community helped keep Tran going. Handwritten notes were taped to the storefront in the days after the shooting along with flowers in an impromptu memorial. His family established a “Help Save Penn Lake Roast Beef” campaign on GoFundMe. By the afternoon of Sept. 21, the campaign had raised more than $64,000 to help cover medical costs and income that Tran lost while the business was shut down.
“The outpouring community support is so heartwarming,” Tran said, noting he’s never spent that much time away from work. Quach said, “While he was in the hospital, Uncle Kevan was so eager to get back. However, he had to listen to the doctors and follow their orders of rest and recovery.”
If Thursday is an indication of Tran’s recovery, he appeared to be at 100% by the way he was humming between the kitchen and counter, carrying supplies around the restaurant all while orchestrating the entire operation to move as smooth as possible.
“He didn’t anticipate selling out every day,” Quach said. “He just was so happy to be back in the kitchen. After the grand reopening on Thursday, he doubled the amount of beef he cooked and still sold out on Friday morning.”
The family is selling Penn Lake Roast Beef-branded t-shirts, sweatshirts, hockey jerseys and facemasks with all the proceeds going back to the business to help make up the financial losses incurred while the restaurant was closed.
One of those frequent customers-turned-good-friends is Scott Woskie, who helped organize the door and waiting area outside the restaurant on Thursday.
Woskie helped organize the reopening and online fundraising efforts to help Tran get back on his feet as quickly as possible, along with support from neighboring businesses and other Bloomington-based businesses.
Woskie ate at Tran’s restaurant for six years and before closing in mid-June. Already less-busy due to COVID-19, Woskie decided to pay a visit to two to three times a week to show his support for the local restaurant.
“I was absolutely devastated when I heard about what happened to Kevan, and living in Bloomington I just liked to come here to support him,” Woskie said. “One day I came down to take pictures of the flowers and memorial for him and met (Quach). We connected and I started working with her on the grand re-opening.”
The idea was originally to not allow people inside, with servers taking orders in a tent in the parking lot, but city ordinances wouldn’t allow it.
“I wanted to do something special for Kevan because he’s such a nice guy,” Woskie said.
As part of the grand re-opening, neighboring businesses including Instant Replay Sports, United Liquor, Bruce’s Penn Lake Barber Shop donated 10 percent of sales to Tran.
“Everyone’s been so nice and helpful and while we were closed. They could come by to check out how he was doing every day,” Quach said, crediting support from what they call their “mall family,” including Co Tu, Attic to Basement, Dollar Tree and Ace Hardware, located across 90th Street. Several local businesses helped make the grand reopening a reality including Minuteman Press for the flyers, STB Printing and Embroidery for the t-shirts, sweatshirts and jerseys available for purchase.
Tran originally worked at Wally’s Roast Beef Sandwiches before leaving to open his own shop after 25 years.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
