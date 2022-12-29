Revenue forecasts are promising, and a federal grant that will jump-start and subsidize full-time staffing of the Fire Department helped Bloomington City Council members trim the city’s 2023 budget and property tax levy.

While trimming the tax levy, the end result is a 9.15% increase for 2023, easily outpacing the 2.75% increase the city levied the past two years. In September, the council set its preliminary levy at a 10.5% increase.

