Revenue forecasts are promising, and a federal grant that will jump-start and subsidize full-time staffing of the Fire Department helped Bloomington City Council members trim the city’s 2023 budget and property tax levy.
While trimming the tax levy, the end result is a 9.15% increase for 2023, easily outpacing the 2.75% increase the city levied the past two years. In September, the council set its preliminary levy at a 10.5% increase.
The council’s Dec. 5 approval followed months of meetings and discussions about the city’s budget priorities and strategic plans. The bulk of the increase for 2023 is attributed to staffing increases for the city’s police and fire departments, according to Kari Carlson, the city’s budget manager.
The city is in the process of adding full-time firefighters to its roster, which has historically been composed of paid, on-call firefighters. The city is adding full-time staffing to the department’s payroll in small steps, and received a $6.2 million Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency this fall. That will allow the city to add and pay for 18 full-time firefighters for three years with federal funds, at which point the city will absorb the cost of those salaries and benefits into its budget.
With 18 new firefighters set to join the Bloomington Fire Department’s roster in early 2023, the city’s 2023 budget now includes three additional firefighters in the second half of next year, Carlson noted.
The city had not received the federal SAFER Grant when the council approved its preliminary budget and levy in September. That budget included funding for six new firefighters. With the addition of 18 firefighters through the grant, the city reduced the Fire Department’s funding for new positions by three, according to Carlson.
Between taxpayer funded full-time firefighters and 18 firefighters who will be funded with federal grant dollars in 2023, the city will add 21 full-time firefighters to its roster next year. With its existing full-time staff, composed of both firefighters and chiefs, the city will have about half the 75 full-time employees the fire chief has projected it needs to maintain adequate around-the-clock staffing.
The Bloomington Police Department will also increase its staffing in 2023 with the addition of two new officers in January and two in June. The department will also add a new dispatch training coordinator in 2023, Carlson said.
The reduction in taxpayer dollars for firefighters in 2023 helped lower the city’s budgeted expenditures, although some of that savings was absorbed by increasing the staffing from two to four additional police officers next year, according to Carlson.
The city’s 2023 budget also includes a $1.1 million transfer from the city’s strategic priorities fund to its general fund in an effort to reduce the tax levy impact of the city’s budget increases for 2023. In September, the council earmarked an additional $729,000 from the fund for use in 2023, if necessary. Determining that additional funds would not be necessary to meet the city’s 2023 budget, the 2023 transfer from the strategic priorities fund was approved at the original allocation of $1.1 million.
The federal grant wasn’t the only unexpected revenue in the final budget. The city’s general fund will get a boost through the revenue forecasts of two income sources, hospitality taxes and permit revenue, Carlson said.
Lodging and admission taxes the city collects for its general fund have improved, and the forecasted revenue in 2023 has increased by $308,000. While a significant boost, the city’s projected hospitality taxes for 2023 are projected to finish at 92% of the total from 2019, the last full year before the pandemic, Carlson noted.
Revenue generated by city-issued permits is forecasted to increase an additional $836,000 next year, she added.
Revenue increases and expenditure reductions to the 2023 budget lowered the levy by 1.35% from September’s preliminary figure, and reduced the taxpayer contribution to the 2023 budget by $922,000, according to Carlson.
The property tax levy is 68% of the city’s general fund revenue, with 10% coming from hospitality taxes and 7% coming from permits and fees. The property tax levy will generate $64 million in 2023, while hospitality taxes will contribute $9.5 million, with permits and licenses adding $6.8 million. The 2023 general fund revenues and expenses are set at $94.1 million, Carlson explained.
Impact
A median value home in Bloomington is $355,900. That homeowner would pay an additional $10 per month in city property taxes next year, or an additional $120.24 for the year, raising the Bloomington property tax bill from $1,212 in 2022 to $1,332 next year, according to Carlson.
Of that monthly $10 increase, $8.60 is for police and fire protection, including the debt service for Fire Station No. 4, which is being rebuilt, she explained.
According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, the preliminary tax levy increases statewide for cities averaged 9.1%. Closer to Bloomington, several cities set preliminary levy increases at less than 7%, while cities including Burnsville and Lakeville set their preliminary levies in excess of 12%, Carlson said.
The city’s share of the property tax bill for a median value home is approximately one-third of the property tax bill, which includes levies for county, school district and other taxing districts, she noted.
Councilmember Shawn Nelson said he had been asked recently what future levies were projected at, noting that the average levy increase during the past three years was less than 5%.
City Manager Jamie Verbrugge said the city is looking at higher than average increases over the next several years, as the city is anticipating heavy capital investment due to facility renovation and replacement projects that are needed, as well as the city’s transition to hybrid Fire Department staffing.
The budget projections may suggest larger levy increases, but the “council is always going to have the ability to do something different than what the forecast says,” Verbrugge noted. “The council has to make a decision every year on what the budget is going to be.”
In approving the budget and levy unanimously, councilmembers supported the budget process and decisions.
“This budget pretty accurately reflects the needs, the values and what we’ve heard throughout this community,” Mayor Tim Busse said.
“This community has asked for additional public safety,” he noted. “The needs of this community are for a full-time fire department without question.”
