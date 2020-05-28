Students from Bloomington Jefferson and Kennedy high schools were invited to share memories of their years in school and their plans for the future.
Participating are Jefferson’s Mal Bowman and Gabriel Hansen and Kennedy’s Abby Kieser, Cordelia Ruch and Peter Vodovnik.
What significant moment or event will you look back upon fondly in the years to come?
Bowman: One moment that I will definitely look back on in the years to come is my time in Jefferson Theatre Company, specifically my time directing a one-act play.
I have been on both sides of the stage as backstage crew and an actor, and directing was yet another perspective of the stage. The experience was like no other. I was in charge of blocking the scenes, assigning costumes, collecting props and much more. My cast is what made the experience so enjoyable. I owe it all to them and would love to have the opportunity to direct again.
Hansen: It’s less of a specific moment and more a larger sequence of moments.
High school may not have been the most enjoyable place, but it still transformed me into who I am now.
In the years to come I’ll remember the many friends and experiences that this school provided me with. I’ll remember the laughter and the tears just as much as I’ll remember the dances and the disappointments.
Nothing can compare to my start with the school’s show choir program. The overwhelming amount of acceptance and joy I received from my time with the Connection is something I strive to take with me everywhere I go.
Kieser: I will look back at my time in show choir most fondly.
I was a member of Eastside Swingers for four years. It gave me a sense of togetherness and family and allowed me to learn music and dance. Show choir is where I made my best friends in high school.
Ruch: The one thing I’m happy to look back upon from my senior year would be the Google hangout meetings with my calculus class.
I absolutely loved starting my mornings at school with one of my favorite teachers and some of my best friends, and being able to wake up and join those meetings made me feel like nothing changed. I grew close to my classmates and teacher, and these meetings truly helped me realize that although we were all struggling, we could still support each other by just attending these meetings.
Vodovnik: My junior year English class.
My teacher Mr. Legrand made that one of the best classes in my high school career because he made reading fun and entertaining.
What are your future plans?
Bowman: I will be attending Winona State University to major in English – writing emphasis.
Storytelling has always been a part of my life, but in the past few years, writing has become less of a hobby and more of a passion. My goal is to make that passion a career. I want to work at a publishing company after college and later become a literary agent. Being able to work with authors and read and edit their works is a dream of mine that I am working to make come true.
Hansen: I plan to attend post-secondary education in the form of a four-year commitment to Gustavus Adolphus College.
I plan on studying biology and life sciences before going to medical school. I also plan on singing and creating music as much as I’m able, because that’s one of the most effective ways to spread happiness.
Kieser: I will likely begin my college career at Normandale Community College with plans to transfer to Bemidji State University.
My plan is to double major in criminal justice and sociology. Two potential career choices I am considering are lawyer and social work.
Ruch: I fell in love with helping others at a young age, and as I got older I found a love of medicine and the anatomy of the human body.
It has been a dream of mine to be able to help those who need it most, so naturally, I decided that going into the medical field would be perfect for me. My goal is to become a certified physician’s assistant who specializes in pediatrics.
I’m the oldest of four children, and as I became older I had to look after my younger siblings, which is why I believe that I felt a calling to work in pediatrics.
Vodovnik: I will be attending Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to study business management. I will also play lacrosse. I have chosen business because of the many career opportunities in the field. I am also interested in computer science, so the role of a business analyst or working in IT fits with my career goals.
What is the biggest disappointment, and most unexpected surprise, about finishing your high school career at home?
Bowman: Definitely the possibility of not having a proper graduation ceremony.
Even if we are able to hold a ceremony later in the summer, it won’t be a traditional one that previous senior classes have been able to have. It’s upsetting that we won’t be able to celebrate all our hard work over the past 13 years in a conventional way, if at all.
Of course, not having a graduation ceremony seems so insignificant compared to everything that’s going on around the world, but the class of 2020 does have a right to be upset about it. We will not have a proper closure.
Finishing online when we should be celebrating at our schools is really, really sad.
But the best thing we as seniors can do is hold our heads up high and be proud of the work we put in to get ourselves here.
Hansen: The biggest disappointment is the lack of closure that comes with full distance learning.
I’ll run into my current teachers again in the future and it will probably feel like they’re still my teachers, all because I didn’t have a graduation ceremony or formal end to my high school career.
I was also more than a little upset that I wouldn’t get to have final concerts with the numerous choral ensembles I’m a part of, nor would I get to perform as the lead in our musical, “Fiddler On the Roof.”
I did come to realize something. I spent most of my rehearsals thinking about the performances. Rather than celebrating the small successes, I considered only my faults so that I could continue to improve. Now I know that wasn’t the right way to go about it. You need to live in the moment, and take a second to find the magic, because the future is never guaranteed.
Kieser: The COVID-19 pandemic was something that changed everyone’s life in every country on the planet.
It took away things our senior class took for granted, like a typical graduation, prom, athletic activities and the end of our show choir season.
It is disappointing personally and for the rest of our senior class, but it has taken the lives and jobs of many people who are suffering and facing worse things in life than the disruption of our senior year.
In the end it will make us stronger and we know this was just the first challenge of many more to come in life.
Ruch: I have many disappointments about my senior year, such as not being able to go to my senior prom or step on the softball field one last time, but truly it is most painful to know that I may not get a normal graduation.
Ever since the beginning of high school, I wanted to walk across the stage at graduation and tell myself, “I really made it.” I might not get that chance to do this because even if I have a graduation, it’s not going to be the way I had pictured it all these years.
Vodovnik: Missing my senior lacrosse season.
I had been looking forward to it since the end of last season. Our team had trained in the fall and winter to prepare for this year’s season.
An unexpected surprise is all the family time with no lacrosse season or other activities. I don’t remember the last time we had so many family dinners.
