Students from Bloomington Jefferson and Kennedy high schools were invited to share memories of their years in school and their plans for the future.
Participating are Jefferson’s Anna Madison and Daniel Trummel and Kennedy’s Ruth Habtamu, Tristan Phay, Emanuel Popoca Santana and Jailynn Williams.
What significant moment or event will you look back upon fondly in the years to come?
Habtamu: A significant moment I will look back in the year to come is the ninth-grade retreat we did. This retreat is a one-day field trip that every ninth-grader gets to experience when they enter Kennedy High School. This is really significant since it was a great time for us to bond together, and even now when I think about it gives me such fond memories of the class of 2021.
Madison: I will remember not necessarily an event or moment but the incredible friendships I’ve made over the years, and not only that but the obvious fact that I finished high school in a global pandemic.
Phay: One significant moment I will remember is coronation and prom week. I did it with all my friends, and I never got to run any other year. It was a very fun, new experience. I’ve always wanted to dress up since I saw my sister go to prom when I was just a kid. That whole week was stressful, yet fun. There was a lot building up to prom as well, like in student government, preparing for that whole week, while also trying to find a nice suit at the last minute. Promcoming was the most memorable thing of my senior year.
Trummel: An event I will look back to from high school for the rest of my life is definitely having the privilege to be a sports reporter for the Jefferson girls hockey team during my senior year. As a sports fan of all sports, the reporter is a very important part. When I look back at all of my favorite sports moments, it always is remembered not necessarily by the play, but the voice behind it. I want to give people the same excitement I get from watching sports because I realize how much it means to people.
Santana: A significant moment I’ll look back at is being coordinated as prom king. It was an experience like no other.
Williams: My fondest moments in high school would be winning grand champion at show choir competitions. Especially my first one, hearing them say my group’s name and storming the stage while everyone is clapping is a feeling I can’t explain. Knowing that all your hard work has paid off on and off the stage makes everything worth it.
What are your future plans?
Habtamu: My future plans are to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and I plan on majoring in political science. Right now, I’m choosing political science as my major since I hope to be able to go to law school after getting my degree.
Madison: I will be attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in hopes of majoring in something around the social work area.
Phay: My future plan is to become a teacher. I’m going to the University of Minnesota for education. I hope to teach and inspire growing kids. My favorite subject is math, and I hope to be able to teach math as well. As for what grade level, I was planning on teaching in high school, but I don’t mind which grade level in all honesty.
Trummel: For my future plans, I plan on attending Walter Cronkite, the school of journalism, down at Arizona State. I will be majoring in sports journalism and broadcasting and minoring in tanning and vitamin C. The opportunities Arizona State provides to young students like me are amazing and it has internship opportunities as soon as freshman year.
Santana: My future plans are to attend St. John’s University and major in finance. Upon graduation my goal is to work at a consulting firm.
Williams: This fall I will be attending Tuskegee University, an historically Black college and university in Alabama, and will be majoring in nursing. My current future plan is to have my own practice where we focus on the entire wellbeing of Black youth health, including mental health, physical health, etc.
What is the biggest disappointment, and most unexpected surprise, about ending your high school careers during a pandemic?
Habtamu: My biggest disappointment about ending my high school career during a pandemic is not being able to experience my “last” things. For example, not being able to have my last homecoming, my last pep fest, my last blood drive, etc.
Madison: The biggest disappointments of my high school experience during a pandemic would probably be not having a pep fest or being able to go to the football games, but I am extremely grateful we got a prom, graduation and senior party.
Phay: I didn’t expect that we’d be able to go back in person at all this year. It makes me happy to see the progress we have made since this all began, but we have to keep putting in the effort. I remember when quarantine first started, and we had no timetable for when we’d go back. We all kept moving forward and here we are.
Trummel: Because of COVID-19, I had to lose and give up a lot of things. One of those things that I valued a lot was actually connected with in-person school, and that was the teachers. I have found that getting to know your teachers and befriending them is the best thing any kid at high school at any grade can do. So, to all the underclassmen reading this, teachers are there to help. Some of my teachers now I see as very important figures in my life.
Santana: The biggest disappointment of ending my high school career is a pandemic is not being able to fully experience my last two years of high school. Being able to attend more sporting events and another prom would have been great. But I made the best of it with what we had.
Williams: Ending high school in a pandemic was detrimental to my senior year. My biggest disappointment would be not being able to build connections with my classmates.
In previous years you would hear students talk from the moment you walked in the door until you left. The way we communicate with each other has changed because of the pandemic and it is honestly awkward always sitting in silence or having everyone listen to your conversation because no one else is talking.
It also doesn’t help that we are six feet apart from each other.
My most unexpected surprise is how the community continued to rally with each other about issues that were important to them, even in masks. For example, I would have never guessed that students would walk out of school, in the middle of the day screaming “justice for Daunte Wright” and many others like him. The pandemic has changed a lot, but it hasn’t changed the way youth use their voices to create change.
