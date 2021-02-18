Local COVID-19 case counts have shown enough improvement for Bloomington Public Schools to bring secondary students back to the classroom on a part-time basis next month. The switch from distance learning to a hybrid program, which will bring secondary students back to their classrooms one or two days per week for the first time in nearly one year, was approved unanimously by the Bloomington Board of Education during its Feb. 8 meeting.
The part-time return to the classroom follows a five-day-per-week return for the district’s elementary students, which began in January and was put on hold late last month for two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the district’s transportation staff.
The schedules and protocols for secondary students will differ from those of elementary students, as secondary students will move to a hybrid plan, meaning they will continue to complete their schoolwork from home for a portion of the week. Families may elect to keep their students in distance learning, completing their work from home five days per week.
The return to the classroom for secondary students will be phased in. Students in grades 6-8 will return to the classroom beginning Monday, March 1. Students in grades 9 and 12 will return to the classroom beginning Thursday, March 11. Students in grades 10 and 11 will return to the classroom beginning Monday, March 15.
The state allows no more than three grade levels to return to their buildings during a two-week period. That allows all three grades at the district’s middle schools to return together, but the four grade levels at the district’s high schools cannot return simultaneously, according to Bloomington Schools Superintendent Les Fujitake.
The district was able to get a waiver from the two-week stagger for its high school students. The state allows students to return in successive weeks if the local health authority deems it appropriate, and the district received approval of its request from Bloomington’s Public Health Division, Fujitake explained.
The district’s administration recommended returning freshman and seniors to their high schools first, as freshman are new to the buildings and haven’t been acclimated to them, while seniors are preparing for their graduation this spring, Fujitake noted.
Secondary students returning to the classroom will do so in two cohorts, with half the returning students attending school on any one day. Ninth-graders will have an orientation day on either March 9 or 10, and begin in-person learning on either March 11 or 12, the same days seniors will return to their classrooms. Sophomores and juniors will return to their classrooms on March 15 and 16, according to Fujitake.
“These dates are subject to change if COVID case rates spike,” he noted.
High school students will return to the classroom two days per week, either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday, with students participating in remote learning when they are not in the building. All students will complete schoolwork from home on Wednesdays, with the exception of students who may receive additional district supports, according to Rick Kaufman, the district’s executive director of community relations.
Middle school students will attend school one day per week, either Monday or Tuesday. At-home days for secondary students include live, direct support from teachers, Kaufman noted.
The staffing model for the district’s middle school buildings offers less flexibility than the high school buildings and necessitated limiting middle school students to one day per week in their classroom, Fujitake said.
Boardmember Tom Bennett asked if days could be added to the in-class schedule under hybrid as the spring progresses. Fujitake said the next goal would be to transition to full in-person learning, and as quickly as possible.
The delay in implementing hybrid instruction is twofold. Families were informed last week of the transition, and needed time to decide whether to send their children back to the classroom or continue with distance learning. Once those decisions were made last week, the district needed two weeks to coordinate student transportation, Fujitake explained.
The return of high school students will begin a week after middle school students as it will coincide with the beginning of the third trimester at the high schools, he said.
Teachers will be given three days of prep time prior to the return of their students to the classroom, Fujitake noted.
Some districts have already returned secondary students to the classroom, but Bloomington’s COVID-19 case counts have not decreased as quickly as neighboring communities, and not all districts adhere to the state’s guidance or its Safe Learning Plan recommendations, according to Hannah Hatch, the district’s supervisor of Health Services.
The district will host an online presentation about its secondary hybrid education plan 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. The live presentation will be available through the district’s cable TV channel and is available for streaming through Roku, Apple TV and the BEC-TV website, bectv.org.
School district information and updates are available online at tr.im/return.
