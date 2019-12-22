As is common, the costs associated with operating a school district are increasing, and the median-value homeowner in Bloomington can expect to see a property tax increase of $84 next year.
The Bloomington Board of Education approved its 2020 property tax levy Dec. 9, after an extensive review of its fund balances and expenditures of the past, present and future. The median-value home in Bloomington has increased by 10.5% during the past year, from $257,000 to $284,000. The projected property taxes payable by that homeowner, including city and county taxes, will increase to $3,594. That’s $323 more than the 2019 property tax bill, or an increase of 9.9%, according to Rod Zivkovich, the district’s executive director of finance and support services.
The district’s portion of that property tax bill will be $1,093 next year, an increase of $84, or 8.3%, he noted.
The district’s overall property tax levy represents approximately 31% of all district revenue. That levy generated $59.4 million for 2019, and with a 3.9% increase, it will generate $61.7 million for 2020, Zivkovich explained.
State funding provides approximately 58% of the district’s revenue, with federal funding accounting for approximately 3%, he noted.
The increase in property taxes is part of the larger, complex picture of district financing, which has used fund balance spending to offset increased costs in many of its funds.
The expenditures for all district funds will eclipse $220 million, against revenue of $194 million. The majority of that deficit is tied to a major overhaul of the district’s Valley View Middle School, Zivkovich noted.
As for the district’s general fund, which covers a wide array of district operational costs, the district’s revenue is projected at $163.7 million, with projected expenditures of $166.4 million, requiring a spend-down of $2.7 million.
The tax levy certification followed a review of several fund balance adjustments made with updated revenue and expenditure data. Video of the board’s financial discussion is available online at tr.im/bps20.
