When it comes to the legislative priorities of Bloomington Public Schools, there’s no shortage of concerns regarding how the district is funded.
During a Feb. 24 meeting between the Bloomington School Board and the district’s legislative representatives, district officials discussed the financial disparities that continue to challenge the district as students and staff grapple with coronavirus pandemic concerns within its schools.
In the wake of a budget surplus estimated in excess of $9 billion, Rep. Andrew Carlson (D-Bloomington), of House District 50B, said Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party representatives need to ensure the support of students and schools, where teachers and staff have acted as frontline workers during the pandemic. “Your goals, your needs are first and foremost in terms of our priorities,” he said.
Rep. Steve Elkins (D-Bloomington), of House District 49B, said he is working toward ending a longstanding disparity where inflation is accounted for when tabulating revenue, but not expenditures. As co-author of a bill to rectify the fiscal accounting, a solution may need to be phased in over a period of years, but a better accounting of inflation for expenditures may go a long way toward addressing the long-term funding of school districts, he explained.
Sen. Melissa Halvorson Wiklund (D-Bloomington), of Senate District 50, said she is in favor of using the state’s surplus to support education as much as possible in an effort to reduce funding gaps, and noted that the governor has proposed increased funding to improve pre-kindergarten programs. She was uncertain if the Senate, controlled by the Republican Party, would consider the inflation proposal this year, and agreed phasing in inflationary factors for expenditures would be better for the state’s budgeting.
The district’s legislative priorities represent discussions with the superintendent and his cabinet members, which are shaped by the School Board’s legislative committee, comprised of three board members. The proposed priorities are discussed amongst members of a district advisory council which includes parents and other community members, as well as a representative of the district’s teachers, before finally being presented and approved by the full School Board, Boardmember Nelly Korman explained.
“Our legislative platform is short and focused,” she said.
Two items pertain to online learning, which has been accelerated as a result of the pandemic, according to John Weisser, the district’s executive director of technology and information services.
Bloomington’s New Code Academy is a K-12 online option, and one of 57 certified online education providers in Minnesota, more than double the number of online options prior to the pandemic, he said.
Online education options have been permitted for all students during the pandemic. Under non-pandemic residency requirements, students are required to reside in Minnesota. If they leave the state for 15 days, however, districts lose state funding for the student. The state statute predates online learning, and the district supports amending the ordinance to reflect the ability of students to continue their education remotely as their family circumstances dictate, Weisser explained.
The district is also advocating for an amendment to the law that disallows state funding for homeschool students who supplement their education with online courses, which is likely another law that predates the advent of online learning, Weisser noted.
The district is also asking the state for funding for English-language learners.
The district is spending approximately $2 million more per year on programs that support English-language learners that it receives compensation for, according to Rod Zivkovich, the district’s executive director of finance and operations.
The district draws from other funds to meet its needs for English language learners, and full funding for those expenses would allow the district to better support other needs in the district, Assistant Supt. Jenna Mitchler said.
When it comes to voter-approved operating referendums, the district is asking for the authority to renew them by a vote of the School Board rather than initiate a new referendum campaign after 10 years to simply maintain the status quo.
The district’s general fund finances the costs associated with the referendum, which requires staff time to orchestrate. Rather than repeating the process for an operating referendum voters have supported, and jeopardize program funding if the referendum is not renewed, the district would prefer the funding remain in place since it has had voter approval. Avoiding the labor and expenses of a referendum every 10 years would allow those resources to be benefit students directly, Zivkovich noted.
Video of the district’s legislative forum is available online at tinyurl.com/bps22forum.
