Bloomington Public Schools representatives have met with representatives of the Bloomington Antiracist Coalition seven times this year to address concerns the organization has raised about the school district.
The discussions stemming from those meetings were summarized for the Bloomington Board of Education during its Nov. 23 meeting.
The coalition, composed of current and former students, has asked for a more inclusive curriculum, termination of the district’s school liaison partnership with the Bloomington Police Department and renaming of Bloomington Jefferson High School, Supt. Les Fujitake said.
“I value equity and will continue to fight racism,” Fujitake said. District representatives have had multiple meetings with representatives of the group, commonly referred to as BARC, as the district has been responding to the changing education parameters due to the coronavirus pandemic, he noted.
Andy Kubas, the district’s executive director of teaching and learning, outlined curriculum changes BARC has requested. The group has asked that ethnic cultures within the city be represented in the curriculum, that materials featuring authors who are black, indigenous or people of color be included in the curriculum, and that historical teaching expand beyond Eurocentric presentations, Kubas said.
The curriculum should provide windows into other cultures, and the curriculum should also provide mirrors, he explained, elaborating that students should see themselves in the materials a district utilizes.
One way to do that is to offer an ethnic studies class. “We agreed that we could use a class like that,” Kubas said. Starting such a class, however, is a long and winding road, he noted. There needs to be a teacher available to lead such a class, a teacher that is licensed to instruct such curriculum, standards need to be developed for the class and students must be interested in taking the class, according to Kubas.
The district is working toward offering an ethnic studies class, but has not received a proposal for such a class from its existing staff. Therefore, the district is working to recruit a teacher who is willing to design the class, he noted.
The district had been working to add diverse authors to its curriculum prior to its meetings with BARC. The group provided a list of books and authors for the district to consider for English language arts, and the district had a list of its own, Kubas said.
Books are added to the curriculum through a Minnesota Department of Education process, which sets standards for school districts that are reviewed approximately every seven years. The review is a long process that includes public engagement, and the process is underway this year, Kubas explained.
The Minnesota Department of Education is also studying social studies standards, but the district is already working to incorporate absent narratives and primary source documents in its history teaching, Kubas said.
When he was a student, he received a textbook with one perspective, Kubas noted. Now students are presented with more than one narrative, offering different perspectives and allowing students to make judgements about history, he added.
School liaisons
Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts discussed the school liaison program and the role of liaison officers in the district’s buildings.
The program has been in place for more than 20 years. Detectives are assigned in a part-time capacity to the district’s 10 elementary and three middle schools, and a full-time detective is assigned to each high school. Liaisons receive specialized training and do not wear a standard police uniform, according to Potts.
The liaisons at the high schools are there to be a resource to students, parents and district employees, and work to build positive relationships with the students and staff in their building. Their presence in the high schools provides a quick response to an emergency crisis, and the liaisons are available for investigative follow up, as needed, Potts explained.
As a resource to students and their families, liaison officers at the high schools can connect students with a county social worker embedded within the police department, expediting the delivery of county services to those who need them, Potts noted.
Liaisons do not perform proactive enforcement details. In 2019, nearly every case the liaison officers were involved with that required law enforcement was initiated by a staff member or a family member, Potts said.
Jefferson High School Principal Jaysen Anderson said that Bloomington’s liaison program is generally different than programs in other Twin Cities schools he has worked at. Kennedy High School Principal Akram Osman has been unable to provide an assessment of the liaison program as he started working for the district in July and high school students have been restricted to distance learning since the beginning of the school year.
BARC requested student arrest and citation data from the police department, which was provided, Fujitake said. There has been a discussion between the district’s administration and BARC representatives regarding the data, but the analysis of the data is incomplete, he added.
Name changes
The district does not have a process for renaming its buildings, according to Fujitake. He appreciates the call for change, but the district leadership’s choice is whether to invest its time and capacity to develop a process for a possible name change or use its limited capacity to establish meaningful and sustainable systemic change. “We are making systemic changes already,” he noted.
