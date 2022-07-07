It’s summer vacation for the Bloomington School Board, too, and they ushered in a month away from the boardroom by handing out report cards.
The board reviewed its superintendent evaluation during its June 27 meeting, and Board Chairman Tom Bennett noted that its grading of Supt. Eric Melbye’s first year on the job was more generous than Melbye’s own self-assessment.
Using a four-point rating scale to evaluate Melbye’s performance in several categories, “In most areas the School Board average score was higher than how Dr. Melbye rated himself,” Bennett said.
The goal areas established by the board for Melbye’s first year on the job included COVID-19 planning and implementation, student achievement, engagement and facilities planning. With a score of four being the highest achievable, the majority of scores given by boardmembers were three or four, Bennett noted.
The board was particularly impressed with Melbye’s performance regarding COVID-19 planning and implementation, communication, and engagement with students, staff, the community and the board, Bennett added.
“This has been a very successful first year for Dr. Melbye,” he said.
The board’s review is not tied to Melbye’s salary as defined by the three-year contract he received upon being hired in May 2021.
In addition to the board’s superintendent review, boardmembers also recently completed a self-assessment, consisting of 35 questions that boardmembers answered in reviewing their work, according to Bennett.
The questions covered areas including governance, board operations, operational oversight, community engagement and superintendent relations.
Based upon the average scores of the board, the most potential for growth comes in governance, board operations and operational oversight, Bennett said.
The exercise should help guide the board in its professional development, and was intended to give boardmembers a voice outside of the discussions held during meetings, Bennett explained.
Boardmember Beth Beebe, who began her second term on the board in January, said it was the best self-evaluation tool the board has had during her tenure. Vice Chair Heather Starks said themes emerged regarding where boardmembers align and where there’s need for growth.
