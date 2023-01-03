Although the Bloomington Public Schools tax levy for 2023 is increasing 6.1%, much of that is attributed to increased funding the district will receive through special tax levies.
The Bloomington School Board in December unanimously approved its budget and tax levy, which included budget adjustments in both the district’s revenues and expenditures for its 2022-23 fiscal year. The district’s multi-faceted budget shows a revenue shortfall of $17.4 million on the surface, but expenditures exceed revenue in years where the district does not sell bonds, but instead spends bond proceeds on district projects, according to Rod Zivkovich, the district’s executive director of finance and support services.
With the district’s property tax levy increasing 6.1%, it will generate $67.2 million, an increase of $3.9 million over the 2022 levy. That includes an additional $5.5 million in referendum funding as a result of enrollment and inflationary adjustments for 2022 and 2023, with decreases in other levied expenditures lowering the overall levy, Zivkovich explained.
The district’s expenditures are divided among several funds, such as its general fund, food service fund, community service fund, building construction fund and debt service fund. The general fund facilitates the majority of the district’s revenue, and of the $230.1 million in expenditures for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the general fund accounts for $186.5 million, Zivkovich said.
More than half of the district’s revenue comes through state aid, with property taxes accounting for 30%. Federal program funds provide 7%, tuition and fees provide 5% and food service income provide 2%, according to Zivkovich.
Of the district’s expenditures, 36% is attributed to regular classroom instruction, with 18% going toward special education and 1% to vocational instruction. Site and building expenses, including custodial and utility costs, account for 12% of spending, with pupil support services, such as health and psyche services, accounting for 11% of spending. Instructional support, including assistant principals, media centers and staff development, account for 5% of expenditures, Zivkovich noted.
The median value home in Bloomington increased from $307,200 to $355,900 in 2022. The school district’s share of the property tax bill for the median value home in 2023 will increase by $98. The city of Bloomington’s tax levy for the median value home will increase by $127 next year, with Hennepin County’s tax levy increasing $104. Special taxing districts will receive an additional $26 from the median value homeowner. Overall, the tax levy on a median value home in Bloomington will increase $355 in 2023, a 9.3% increase, according to Zivkovich.
