Although the Bloomington Public Schools tax levy for 2023 is increasing 6.1%, much of that is attributed to increased funding the district will receive through special tax levies.

The Bloomington School Board in December unanimously approved its budget and tax levy, which included budget adjustments in both the district’s revenues and expenditures for its 2022-23 fiscal year. The district’s multi-faceted budget shows a revenue shortfall of $17.4 million on the surface, but expenditures exceed revenue in years where the district does not sell bonds, but instead spends bond proceeds on district projects, according to Rod Zivkovich, the district’s executive director of finance and support services.

