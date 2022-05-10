Just in time for the warm weather, Bloomington’s long wait for an ordinance allowing food trucks in the city is over.
After the proposal was tabled in spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bloomington City Council unanimously approved an ordinance last month establishing a licensing system for the mobile food providers.
Food trucks had already been allowed under select circumstances, such as community or company events, but otherwise they were prohibited under the city’s zoning code.
“This is something that we have literally been talking about for years,” Councilmember Nathan Coulter said at the April 25 meeting. “I just feel like it’s one of those things that you just get asked about as a councilmember: ‘When are we going to get food trucks in Bloomington?’”
Councilmember Jenna Carter backed up that observation. “We’ve heard over and over and over again from residents that they want food trucks in Bloomington,” Carter said.
The issue first came up in 2019, according to Shawn James, city planner. The ordinance approved last month was largely the same as the one that was up for approval in May 2020 before being tabled as the pandemic took hold. In addition to creating a licensing system, the ordinance defines “mobile food unit” and adds it as an allowed use.
The policy requires food trucks to operate out of a licensed commissary kitchen, and do business with permission from the applicable property owner. Food trucks will be allowed to operate between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., but businesses such as taprooms can request exemptions for later operation on their premises.
No more than three food trucks can park at any given site, and they cannot disrupt traffic circulation or remain parked overnight. They must be parked on paved areas off-street, but in residential settings such as graduation parties, they are allowed on the street due to the impediment caused by sloped driveways.
In evaluating the pros and cons of food trucks, city staff found that the pros included bringing more vitality to the city, giving life to empty parking lots and allowing entrepreneurs to use the trucks as business incubators to test out new food ideas.
The cons, he added, included concerns about competition with existing restaurants.
“We’ve heard from a few restaurant owners concerns about competition” or the creation of an “unfair playing field,” James said.
With that in mind, the city should measure the new ordinance’s effect on small businesses, Councilmember Dwayne Lowman said.
Councilmember Lona Dallesandro pushed back on concern over the market effect of food trucks.
“Every time a food truck ordinance shows up, there is assumption of negative effect on restaurants. The data doesn’t support that,” Dallesandro said, citing a study by the Institute for Justice that looked at food trucks’ effects on communities.
That study examined 12 years of census data across 1,000 counties in finding “there’s actually a positive correlation between food trucks and restaurants,” she said. “Often times, people will try a food truck concept and then open a brick-and-mortar as a result of being successful.”
Food trucks can also be a way for a business to stay afloat if it has to shudder its restaurant operation, Dallesandro added.
Carter questioned the city’s role in regulating restaurant competition in the first place. “The biggest competition to another restaurant owner is another restaurant. And we wouldn’t be putting a moratorium on restaurants, right?” she said.
One person spoke in a public hearing preceding the council’s vote. The owner of Muddy Tiger, which serves Indian street food, vouched for the thoroughness of the inspection process. Now in its second year of operation, the truck has been inspected about 10 times, owner Andy Kistner said.
Describing neighborhood events he has served, Kistner touted food trucks’ ability to provide a “wonderful way to bring the community together.”
The new food truck ordinance is being implemented on a pilot basis, according to James. “The idea is we learn what works and what hasn’t this next year,” and then determine whether changes are necessary, he said.
Based on the public sentiment noted by councilmembers, their decision wasn’t controversial. “And at the end of the day,” Coulter said, “it just feels good to deliver on something that I know folks want.”
