Larissa Schafer collected donations and books for Children’s Hospital and pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House as her way to give back to the University of Minnesota Medical staff and facility which helped her successfully overcome a brain tumor diagnosis at age 9.
Between gymnastics (Dynamics Gymnastics in Savage) and school at the Richfield Dual Language School, Larissa, now an 11-year-old Bloomington resident, loves to work with organizations that help children with cancer whenever the opportunity arises.
She was one of three honored with the Abby Szott Courage Award during the 2020 University of Minnesota Gymnastics Hall of Fame Banquet Jan. 3.
The award is named in the memory of Abby Szott who was an accomplished gymnast with TAGS South and Eagan High School before she died from cancer in March 2006. Gophers gymnastics coach Jenny Hansen said in a press release: “The Courage Award is presented every year to someone who has displayed or incorporated their love of gymnastics while encountering or overcoming obstacles in their lives.”
Larissa was joined by Braxton Battaglia and Ella Hagelin who compete for Twin City Twisters who have each accomplished a lot in the sport while battling lymphoma and leukemia.
“Larissa, Ella and Braxton have fought bravely through their battles and inspire us every day with their positive energy and attitudes as they continue to pursue the sport they love,” Hansen said.
Larissa was diagnosed with a mass on her brain on Feb. 8, 2017. “So we are hitting three-years coming up with scans in February,” said her mom, Kelly Schafer.
Gymnastics has been a part of Larissa’s life since before she was born, being the third of four Schafer daughters, she took her first class at 2-years-old.
At gymnastics, the most fun she has is on the floor with the choreography and mix of elements that combine for a complete routine. Her best event is the uneven parallel bars.
Larissa cheered on her older sister Mia at a gymnastics meet at Jefferson High School against Richfield Jan. 21, as she does throughout the winter high school competition season.
“I do notice things like they got a deduction for that?” she said.
Jefferson senior Mia Schafer won the all-around with a 32.85 and her sister cheered loudly. The script is flipped when Larissa has a meet with Mia cheering loudly in addition to doing her younger sister’s hair before meets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.