For the food vendors at Bloomington’s inaugural pride festival last year, business was too good.
“We ran out of food last year,” said Diann Kirby, Bloomington’s community services director.
With an expectation that the city’s first pride festival would attract about 500 people, an estimated crowd of 2,000 showed up on the east lawn of Bloomington Civic Plaza, according to Tracy Smith, an outreach and engagement coordinator for the city.
Additional food trucks have been recruited to serve the anticipated crowd for the 2022 festival, Kirby noted.
Bloomington Pride Celebration 2022 will be held 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.
There are a few tweaks to the schedule, but the festival will otherwise follow a similar playbook to last year in celebrating the community contributions of individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or other gender identities.
The festival will remain a four-hour affair, featuring a variety of family friendly entertainment and activities, coordinated by a community-based planning committee, Smith said.
Musical performances throughout the festival will begin with a show by Boogie Wonderland, which performs pop hits from the 1970s to the present. Other musical entertainment throughout the evening will include performances by the Kennedy High School Choir, Oak Grove Middle School theater students, performing music from the musical “Hairspray,” and Headline Dance Center of Burnsville. Drag performers will perform during the final hour of the festival, Smith said.
Musician Ameet Kamath will also perform during the festival near the food trucks, overlapping with other entertainment at the main stage on the east lawn of Civic Plaza, Smith noted.
The main stage will also host the Rainbow Game Show, composed of a variety of games that may be played during a family reunion, according to Smith.
The game show has activities for children and adults, and features $2,500 worth of prizes donated by Mall of America, including an overnight package at the mall’s Radisson Blu hotel, Smith said.
A story hour and other children’s activities will be held in an area separate from the main stage, and 33 business and community organization exhibitors will have tables at the festival, approximately three times more than last year, according to Smith.
Expanded accessible parking will be available on the west side of Civic Plaza, with access to the festival available through the northwest entrance of the building. Additional parking will be available in Civic Plaza’s west lot, in the west lot of the Bloomington Public Works building across 98th Street from Civic Plaza and in the Creekside Community Center parking lot, two blocks west of Civic Plaza on 98th Street. Parking will be permitted along portions of Morgan and Newton avenues, west of Civic Plaza, that are typically identified as no-parking zones, Smith said.
Accessible bathrooms are available inside Civic Plaza and an accessible port-a-potty will be available on the festival site.
Festival information is available online at blm.mn/pride.
