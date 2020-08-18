Bloomington voters on the city’s west side helped narrow the field in one state senate race, but most voters otherwise found a light ballot waiting for them during last week’s primary election.
Two Republicans filed for the Minnesota Senate District 49 seat. Of the 4,008 votes cast in the primary, Julie Dupré will advance to November’s general election, having received 2,581 votes. With nearly 63% of the votes, she defeated Jenny Rhoades, who received 1,530 votes.
Dupré will face Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate Melisa Franzen, the incumbent representing Senate District 49, which includes Edina and precincts in Eden Prairie and Minnetonka, in addition to 11 west Bloomington precincts.
Bloomington is part of the Third Congressional District, represented by Democrat Dean Phillips. Phillips received more than 90% of the vote, garnering 73,011. He was challenged in the DFL primary by Cole Young, who received 7,443.
Phillips will face Kendall Qualls in November. The Republican received 25,405 votes to 8,060 for challenger Leslie Davis.
The Senate District 49 race is one of two state senate races, along with three Minnesota House of Representative races, that will appear on Bloomington ballots in November.
Senate District 50 covers 21 Bloomington precincts, and incumbent Democrat Melissa Halvorson Wiklund is being challenged by Republican Dean Mumbleau.
House District 49B Democratic incumbent Steve Elkins will face Republican challenger Joe Thalman. The Democratic incumbent in House District 50A, Rep. Michael Howard, represents precincts in Bloomington and Richfield. He will face Republican Tim Johnson. Voters in House District 50B, which is wholly within Bloomington, will choose between Democratic incumbent Andrew Carlson and Republican challenger Gary Heyer.
The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners will hold an election this fall for four of its seven seats, including its District 5 seat, which serves Bloomington and Richfield. Incumbent Debbie Goettel has filed for re-election and will be challenged by Boni Njenga for the nonpartisan seat.
Seats on the Three Rivers Park District Board of Commissioners are also up for election this fall, including District 5, which serves Bloomington and two Richfield precincts. Incumbent John Gibbs is the lone candidate for the nonpartisan seat.
There are no Bloomington City Council or Bloomington Board of Education elections on the November ballot, but the city will have charter amendment questions pertaining to organized trash collection and ranked-choice voting.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.