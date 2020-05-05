A popular sports column these days is a Mount Rushmore of –––?
The writer fills in the blank depending on the subject but typically it is an exercise of dissecting the minutiae between things like the best home run hitter of all-time Babe Ruth, Henry Aaron, Alex Rodriguez or Barry Bonds.
Milt Sunde was part of the glory years of the Minnesota Vikings teams of the 1960s and 70s, playing in two of the franchises’ four appearances.
The 78-year-old Bloomington native, who had both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, died Tuesday, April 21.
He and his wife, Barbara, had been married 54 years. He is survived by four daughters and eight grandchildren.
A Bloomington High School grad, Sunde was a three-time letter winner at the University of Minnesota including the 1962 Rose Bowl championship squad which went 8-2 and was ranked sixth in the nation. He captained the 1963 squad which finished 3-6.
Sunde was drafted by the Vikings in the 20th round after Gophers teammate Carl Eller was selected sixth overall by the Vikings.
Sunde went on to an 11-year career in pro football while becoming one of three guards in Vikings history to play in more than 100 regular season games trailing only Randall McDaniel and David Dixon. Sunde played in 146 regular-season games, starting 113 times and was selected for the Pro Bowl in 1966.
A press release from the Minnesota Vikings about the passing of Sunde described his contributions to the franchise well, saying: “He was part of the foundation that helped shape the Minnesota Vikings and contributed significantly to the development of an NFL expansion team into a Super Bowl participant. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
Bloomington resident and hall of fame coach Bud Grant said: “He wasn’t big enough, strong enough or fast enough, but he built up his weight, speed, and strength to become a starter on some great Vikings teams.”
In 2016, Sunde took part in the NFL’s celebration of 50 Super Bowls by presenting a golden football to Jefferson High School. Each player in the previous 49 Super Bowls dedicated a golden football to their hometown football captains. Sunde, who graduated from Bloomington High School, was joined by Monte Johnson, a Bloomington Lincoln High School grad who played in Super Bowl XI in 1977 with the Oakland Raiders.
Sunde and brothers Gerald and Edward were raised by their father George after the death of their mother, Marie. George Sunde owned Oxboro Automotive Company in Bloomington.
Over the years Sunde was involved in multiple philanthropic opportunities and was presented the YMCA-Brian Piccolo Award for Humanitarian Service for his work as chairman of the Walk for Mankind in the Twin Cities in 1974 to provide medical assistance for people in poverty.
In retirement, Sunde was the head coach of the girls basketball team at Trinity and assistant coach at Augsburg.
He was also involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Hope Presbyterian Church, IFI Prison Ministries, Wheels for the World and founded the Roundball Classic Summer Camp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.