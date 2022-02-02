Bloomington, Richfield Nordic teams converge on Hyland Park
A busy week of skiing on the Nordic trails at Hyland Park Reserve began with the Metro West Conference championships Jan. 26 and concluded with the Ski Rennet Festival over the weekend.
The Jefferson boys captured the team title with points collected by the skate pursuit and for the return of the sprint relays.
Senior Jon Clarke captured his third consecutive Metro West Conference crown, winning the pursuit in a combined time of 25 minutes, 9.1 seconds ahead of Orono sophomore Miles Miner (26:02.3) and Jefferson freshman Anders Westanmo (26:36.8).
The top three times from each team counted in the team points standings. Jefferson sophomore Ian Klein finished ninth overall to not only garner All-Conference honors but also help hold off Orono by three points, 116-113.
Jefferson’s varsity lineup included senior Mason Young finishing 11th, junior Noah Guinee was 14th and senior Robert Holzman was 23rd.
Richfield was sixth with 79 points, six points behind Chaska-Chan, and led by senior Henry Schaefer who was 10th overall in 30:06. Freshman Finnian Sheeley was 16th and senior Alex Clarity was 24th.
In the sprint relay, two teammates each ski one loop before tagging the other teammate for their loop, and then do it again. The best time wins the event.
Jefferson senior Keaton Mayhew and sophomore Ethan Ishaug won the race in 18:28.9 ahead of St. Louis Park’s 18:41.9.
Girls
St. Louis Park dominated the girls field with three of the top four finishers scoring 120 points, followed by runner-up Chaska-Chan with 101 points. Orono outscored Bloomington by one point for third place and Richfield collected 71 points to place fifth out of six teams.
Bloomington sophomore Caroline Haag finished seventh overall in 34:41.9 and junior Molly Woods was 11th in 36:36.3. Sophomore Madeline Gray edged out eighth-grader Amelia Borgen for 13th place by one-half second for the final team-scoring position (37:47.4-37:47.9). Eighth-grader Avery Rich was 20th and freshman Liliana Marcou was 26th.
Richfield’s team scorers included junior Maggie Weiss finishing 18th overall in 40:08.6, senior captain Ava Hanks finishing 19th (40:27.4) and senior captain Bridget Foley finishing 21st (41:26.9). The Spartans varsity skiers included junior Shenandoah Verstraete at 29th, junior Mari Rummell in 31st and sophomore Maggie Kinsella 32nd.
In the sprint relay, Jefferson’s team of eighth-grader Vivian Khrin and freshman Megan Schrooten was third in 24:15.8. Park won the event in 22:01 and Chaska-Chan was runner-up in 23:09.8.
