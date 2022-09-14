After a pandemic hiatus, Bloomington’s Heritage Days celebration is back.
Sort of.
The festival’s parade will return to 102nd Street, traveling east from Third Avenue to Harriet Avenue, beginning 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Last held in 2019, the Heritage Days parade is the only event from the annual festival that will be held this year. And the organizers of the parade are uncertain as to what will happen in 2023.
Canceling the annual fall festival in 2020 was an easy decision given the challenges of holding large public gatherings, even outdoors, during the coronavirus pandemic. Although 2021 brought about a COVID-19 vaccine, the planning and organization for a full day of festival activities requires a commitment many months in advance. But the festival’s volunteer organization wasn’t in a position to make that commitment early last year, according to Nate Rolek, the festival’s president.
Many fall events resumed last year, however, and that would seem to have set the stage for a grand return of Heritage Days in 2022. But the festival’s board still wasn’t in a position to pick up where it left off in 2020, and it may not be any time soon, Rolek noted.
The volunteers that coordinate Heritage Days, which began in 2010, rely upon sponsorships and community involvement each year. Heritage Days is not underwritten or organized by another entity, such as the city, the Chamber of Commerce or any of the city’s service clubs.
It relies upon community organizations for assistance and participation, but its board and volunteers don’t have a civic organization to fall back on in the months leading up to the festival. And there’s a need for new leaders and volunteers to sustain the festival, Rolek said.
The need for new leadership was already evident in 2019, but the operational pieces were in place, and the festival was rolling along. The festival would have been held in 2020, but the pandemic put an end to that plan early in the year. Instead of sustaining and building on the groundwork that had been laid over a decade, organizers were left with little to do other than ponder their future, knowing they didn’t have a new regime ready to take over. The hope has been that a community organization would take the festival under its wing, according to Rolek.
As the pandemic clouded the already unclear future of the festival, relationships with sponsors fell by the wayside. There was no festival to seek sponsorship for, and some of the sponsors have suffered due to the pandemic, Rolek noted.
In some cases those relationships can be renewed, and new relationships can be forged to replace those that may have been lost during the past two years, but that also takes effort by a festival board that needs renewal as well, Rolek explained.
When it came time to make a decision regarding a 2022 festival many months ago, knowing that some of the past financial commitments to the festival wouldn’t be there this year, and having fewer people to try to rebuild or replace past sponsorships, it was too much to push ahead with a full festival this year, according to Rolek.
So why a parade in 2022? The parade was an easy piece to bring back. It takes time and volunteers to orchestrate, but at a modest cost in comparison to the larger festival, Rolek said.
The hope is that by focusing only on the parade this year, the board will find future leadership to help resume the traditional Heritage Days festival in 2023, he noted.
“We can keep it going,” Rolek said. But the festival board needs fresh energy and ideas, otherwise “there’s no possible way to sustain it, even after this year,” he added.
“If we can find those people, we’ll keep going.”
Information about Heritage Days is available online at bloomingtonheritagedays.org.
