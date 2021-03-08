Just as quick as the Alpine skiing season began, it came to an end for those who didn’t advance to this week’s state meet at Giant’s Ridge.
In Section 6, Edina swept the boys and girls team races to advance to state, while Bloomington boys placed third with 140 points, only two points behind Eden Prairie on the Buck Hill course March 3.
Points are tabulated by finishing position after two combined-time runs and Bloomington senior Gavin Frey placed seventh overall to lead the team and earn a spot in the starter’s house at the state meet March 10 at Giant’s Ridge.
Frey put down runs of 24.77 and 22.98 seconds for a 47.75 combined time, .12 of a second behind Eagan senior Evan Brown who was sixth to led the Wildcats which placed fifth out of nine teams.
Joining Frey for Bloomington’s four team-point scorers were senior Cody Larson, who was 11th (48.26), and juniors Nick Rouland and Ben Losee in 15th (48.88) and 23rd (51.82), respectively. Freshman Johann Keinath and sophomore Mason Gliege were 25th (52.16) and 34th (55.83) in the standings.
Edina’s four skiers were among the top nine times led by junior champion Adam Berghult, who finished in 44.43.
Team scores: 1. Edina 174, 2. Eden Prairie 142, 3. Bloomington 140, 4. Apple Valley-Rosemount 131, 5. Eagan 115, 6. Rochester Century 106, 7. Rochester Mayo 95, 8. Eastview 75, 9. Rochester John Marshall 13.
