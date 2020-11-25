A Bloomington turkey that became a social media sensation is now a memory, after it was killed last week by a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer.
Loved by many, the turkey made regular appearances at the intersection of 90th Street and Penn Avenue, seemingly attracted by the easy meals that area residents provided. That unnatural diet was the reason for the bird’s death Nov. 18, according to the DNR.
The turkey, dubbed “Penny” by its fans, made frequent appearances in a popular community group on Facebook. Tributes to the bird rolled in after reports of its death near the high school football stadium a block off Penn Avenue. And a memorial cross was placed at the intersection, in front of the BP gas station where the bird frequently hung out. Many people were upset the turkey wasn’t captured and relocated outside of the metro area, or to some sort of wildlife sanctuary.
Relocating nuisance animals is not typical due to the time and resources necessary, and trapping a wild turkey for relocation is not as simple as throwing a net over the bird, according to Joe Albert, communications officer for the DNR’s division of enforcement.
Beyond the challenge of capturing and relocating a live turkey, wild animals that become dependent upon humans for their food lose their ability to function as a wild animal. Moving Penny to a rural area would likely result in the bird either seeking a human source of food or dying from starvation, Albert said.
Leaving the turkey to wander the intersection, given reports of aggressive behavior and its penchant for wandering through traffic, posed a public safety concern as well, Albert noted.
Penny had been on the DNR’s radar since the spring, and concerns for the bird’s welfare had been expressed by the Bloomington Police Department. In September the police department’s animal control division advised residents not to feed Penny: “The turkey now has come to expect the food people are feeding it. As a result, it has become more aggressive – even chasing pedestrians and approaching cars stopped at the intersection, pecking on windows.”
Most stories of the turkey – from its wandering into the open front door at Hallmark Dry Cleaners, across Penn Avenue from BP, to its cruising the parking lots of Burger King and Gyropolis, across 90th Street from BP – were tales of humans and wildlife coexisting.
But Albert said reports of Penny’s aggressive behavior persisted, with the bird approaching pedestrians and wandering into the street. When the bird was spotted by a conservation officer near BP last week, and wandered over to the nearby football field, away from traffic and pedestrians, it provided a safe opportunity for the officer to shoot it, Albert said.
Removing turkeys from urban areas is uncommon, according to Albert. The birds will typically search an area for food and move on if they’re not being fed, he noted.
Animals may be captured when they are injured, and can be rehabilitated and returned to the wild, according to Albert. Animals that are killed by conservation officers may be donated to a family in need, as was the case with Penny. Recipients of such animals are responsible for processing its meat, Albert explained.
Information about Minnesota’s wild turkeys is available online at tr.im/turkeys.
