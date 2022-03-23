Clarke earns All-American honors on home course at Wirth
Three weeks after skiing in the state Nordic meet, Bloomington’s Jon Clarke and AJ Westanmo competed in the weeklong junior nationals at Theodore Wirth Park, bringing the top young skiers in the country together to determine the 2022 national champions.
Clarke and Westanmo ski with the Loppet Nordic Racing club and represented the Midwest region at nationals.
Clarke competed in four events during the week, opening with a 15th place finish in the U18 Freestyle in 24 minutes, 1.1 seconds. Skiing with the No. 1 bib, he was the first out of the starting line.
“I could just put my head down and go because no one else was on the course,” he said.
Clarke earned All-American status (top 10) after finishing seventh in the freestyle sprint, which included three rounds of racing on a 1.3km course against 30 other skiers. Clarke won the “B” final, finishing eighth overall.
“Each time I noticed something different,” Clarke said, noting the right side track is faster. He was fourth on a late climb but quickly made up time to the top of the hill, accelerating around the corner to create separation to ski the final 1.3 km alone.
Clarke will follow another former Jefferson standout skier, Zak Ketterson, to compete at Northern Michigan next season. Ketterson recently completed his first season on the World Cup stage. He was part of the winning American mixed team event partnering with Jessie Diggins and two others.
He returned to action on Friday to pick up his second All-American honor of the week with a fifth-place finish in the 10km classic mass start. Clarke was seeded 26th, starting between the fourth or fifth row from the front.
Knowing he needed to make a move early, Clarke surged to the first corner where he was among the top 10 by the opening kilometer. “I found my own track to ski and focused on staying with a front group,” he said. “I thought it was really cool to be seeded 26th and finish fifth for my best race.”
The week concluded with a fourth-place finish in the 4x3km freestyle mixed relay.
“Four events in six days are hard but I was prepared for it,” Clarke said. “But we had coaches talking about how to use our bodies efficiently.”
Wirth previously hosted the premier event in 2011 when a young Jessie Diggins emerged as a top-notch skier not only in Minnesota but across the country.
Skiing on a home course like Wirth gave Clarke a chance to know when and where to push the pace or set up in a particular spot to pass an opponent. “I’ve skied that course so many times before I really knew the ins-and-outs of the course,” he said. “It was fun to see how skiers from other regions handled the course but I had the advantage of knowing where to attack the course.”
Missing out on the typical stress of traveling was another nice perk of skiing in his own backyard.
The course was similar to the previous races this winter, but an extra layer of ice under a fresh coating of snow made for a very fast course with technical turns to navigate. “It helped me because I knew how to take them,” Clarke said.
He was part of the Midwest team that competed at Junior Nationals in California in 2020 and Wirth was supposed to host the event last year but due to the pandemic, it was pushed back to this year.
Westanmo competed in the U16 division finishing 26th in the Freestyle Individual Start; fourth in his classic sprint quarterfinal heat; 11th in the 5k classic mass start and was 19th in the mixed team relay with Tommy Simmonds, Hanna Koch and Emily Percival.
