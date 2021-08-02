Blake and Fargo standout turns attention to Gophers hockey this fall
Tristan Broz was the latest member of a distinct group of NHL draftees to grow up in Bloomington.
Before officially pulling on the University of Minnesota hockey sweater, Broz became the first pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Broz wasn’t in Bloomington at the time, as he was playing for the United States team at the 2021 World Juniors Summer Showcase event in Detroit, Michigan.
He was watching the NHL Network’s draft coverage along with his family in a hotel in Detroit, waiting to hear about his post-college future.
“At first it was a huge sense of relief after waiting 57 picks not knowing where you are going to go,” he said the day after the draft. “Now that it’s over I’m able to focus on playing hockey and having fun with the outside pressure.”
As part of the World Junior Showcase, he was one of 40 United States players born in 2002 or younger making up two U.S. teams, along with teams from Sweden and Finland, to help determine final rosters for the upcoming world junior tournament.
It was his first experience wearing the red, white and blue, saying the opportunity to represent the country was another special experience during a week he simply described as crazy.
Broz talked with the Penguins before the draft but didn’t have an idea of being new general manager Ron Hextall’s first draft pick. “It’s still pretty surreal. I’ve been at this camp so it hasn’t hit me [as an NHL draftee].”
Rare air
Gophers teammate Matthew Knies was taken one spot earlier (57th) by Toronto, which was the seventh time in Gophers hockey history where players were taken consecutively.
Broz was one of nine Minnesotans selected with only future Gopher teammate Chaz Lucius (18th overall) and St. Cloud State incoming freshman and Mr. Hockey Jack Peart (54th overall) the only earlier picks.
Four Maple Grove natives were part of the list, including Kyle Kukkonen, Cal Thomas, Justin Jaicke and Connor Kelley.
Broz, Knies, Lucius and Brock Faber were competing at the world junior showcase for the United States.
Broz came into the draft as the 28th ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting and was taken 58th overall with the Penguins’ second-round pick.
He becomes the 28th Bloomington-native selected with only 10 appearing in an NHL game. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson and Zach Parise are the only active NHLers. Johnson was the first overall selection by St. Louis in 2006 and Peter Mueller was taken seven picks later by the Arizona Coyotes. Mueller played six seasons in the NHL with the Coyotes, Colorado and Florida between 2007-13. He moved on to Europe where he’s spent the last three seasons with HC Kometa Brno of the Czech League Tipsport Extraliga. He led the team in scoring with 64 points on 29 goals.
Of the other 28 draftees, Broz is the seventh-highest Bloomington native, joining the likes of former Kennedy standout Doug Meyer who was picked by the Pens 176th overall in the 1999 draft.
A force in Fargo
He spent the last two seasons with the USHL’s Fargo Force, collecting 90 points in 108 games, including an assistant-captaincy honor in 2020-21. He was one of 14 skaters in the USHL with at least 50 points and led the Force with 51 points on 19 goals and 32 assists.
He helped lead the Force to the Clark Cup Final where he finished second in scoring with 11 points including eight assists in nine games.
Before the USHL, Broz played two seasons at Blake School where he was the top freshman scorer in the state.
While playing two full seasons of junior hockey in North Dakota, Broz said the experience helped him learn how to play a more complete game and refine all of his abilities.
“I think the biggest thing last year which still is for me is learning to use all of the tools in the toolbox and learning how to maximize my game to be as consistent as possible.”
A forward for the Force, he played a key role in the power play on the wing.
Gophers coach Bob Motzko said in a press release about Broz: “Tristan is one of the most gifted players in the draft. He has excellent skills and will bring the crowds to their feet with his ability to make plays. While playing in the USHL, he learned to compete at a high level and bring grit to his game that will make him a complete player.”
Aside from the on-ice experience in North Dakota, Broz learned even more away from the rink. “I learned a lot about maturity and being away from home and more or less how to live on my own, it forces you to be a lot more mature.”
As for playing for the Penguins in the future, don’t expect Broz to take part in the prospects camp in September while class and hockey practice is in session at the Twin Cities campus. He took part in the USHL Fall Classic which was at the Penguins PPG Paints Arena.
