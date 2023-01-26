A 37-year-old Bloomington woman was able to provide only a vague description of the perpetrator as she was approached from behind in a Bloomington parking lot during a late-night robbery.
The victim was approached outside of Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria, 521 W. 98th St., according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Jan. 16 as the woman was returning to the restaurant with paperwork from her vehicle. She reported that she felt the man touch her back before punching her in the head and taking her purse from her shoulder and fleeing east through the parking lot. She described him as a Black male with a stocky build, wearing a black hat and a black and red hooded sweatshirt, Utecht said.
The woman had a bloody lip and was examined at the scene by paramedics but was not taken to a hospital for treatment, he added.
A search of the area failed to turn up anyone matching the description provided, he noted.
Not fast on their feet
Two men who fled a vehicle in a Bloomington neighborhood did not get far before being arrested by police officers.
The pursuit began at approximately 2:20 a.m. Jan. 15 when a patrol officer spotted the vehicle leaving the parking lot of Quality Inn and Suites, 814 E. American Blvd., Utecht said.
The vehicle caught the officer’s attention because it turned west onto American Boulevard and accelerated quickly, and appeared to be speeding. The officer began to follow the vehicle, which turned left onto Portland Avenue. The driver cut across lanes of American Boulevard to make the turn rather than using the turn lane, prompting the officer to initiate a traffic stop, Utecht explained.
The driver pulled over near the intersection of Portland Avenue and 82nd Street, but pulled away as the officer approached the driver’s door. The officer was able to see two males in the vehicle before it pulled away, Utecht noted.
The officer attempted to follow the vehicle as the driver turned left at 86th Street and then appeared to turn right onto Columbus Avenue. But the officer lost sight of the vehicle, Utecht said.
Another officer patrolling the area in response to the incident identified the vehicle, which was parked on the 8900 block of Chicago Avenue. A 37-year-old St. Paul man was spotted walking nearby, and was detained and identified as the passenger in the vehicle. He was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics and was arrested, according to Utecht.
Footprints appearing to originate at the parked vehicle led officers to a nearby garage, where they could see a male inside. The 39-year-old St. Paul man was ordered to exit the garage, and complied. Upon being identified as the driver of the vehicle, he was arrested without incident and booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and on foot, and driving after revocation, Utecht added.
Assault arrest
A 21-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and criminal damage to property after a fight with his girlfriend at a Bloomington apartment building.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of 12th Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. Jan. 16 following a report of a disturbance. The suspect lives with his 18-year-old girlfriend at the apartment building, and she wanted him to leave for the night. The man agreed to do so, and left his apartment key and garage door opener with his girlfriend, at her insistence, according to Utecht.
Officers were dispatched to the apartment building again at approximately 11 p.m. and met with the suspect. His girlfriend had called the police, but left and went to the police station before officers arrived. Officers spoke with her when she returned to the building, and she reported that the suspect had followed her vehicle into the apartment building garage, bumped it, and followed her to their apartment door, Utecht explained
The woman said that instead of entering the apartment, she went to the building’s main entrance, where the suspect punched her in the head and arm, and hit a window pane in the entrance door, shattering it, Utecht explained.
Following the woman’s report and verification of the damaged window, the suspect was arrested, he noted.
