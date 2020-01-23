Jag track meeting set
Those interested in competing in track and field for Jefferson High School this spring are encouraged to attend a preseason meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 in the Media Center and Auditorium. Parents and students (grades 7-12) should plan to attend the informational meeting for how to register and prepare for the season. Specific questions should be directed to girls’ coach Sean Faulk 952-806-7823 or sfaulk@isd271.org or boys’ coach Jon Leverenz 952-806-7723 or jleveren@isd271.org.
Kenney golf fundraiser
Help the Kennedy boys’ golf program raise funds to help offset fees (fuel for vans and food) for a spring golf trip to the Ozarks in Missouri by visiting Snuff’s Malt Shop (1200 W. 98th St.) between 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Mention the fundraiser to help the program receive 20 percent of all subtotal sales.
Climbing event Jan. 26
Vertical Endeavors Bloomington climbing gym will host a community night from 4-10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The event is free (food trucks, vendor demos, gear swap, door prizes, silent auction and more) but those looking to climb just pay. Pre-registration is available with the option to purchase a $15 discounted day pass. Members climb for free.
BAA Volleyball sign-ups
Registration for Bloomington Athletic Association’s 2020 volleyball season is open through baaonline.org through Feb. 3. Volunteers are needed throughout BAA including coaches, assistant coaches, referee, linesperson, league scorekeeper or level director. The community-based league is open to third-12th graders. Cubs (third-fifth grade girls only) plays Tuesday and Thursday; Midgets (sixth-eighth grade girls only) plays Monday and Friday. Co-rec (9-12th grades) also plays Monday and Friday. A coaches clinic is set for 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24 at Kennedy Activity Center or Feb. 25 at Jefferson Activity Center. Practices begin March 2.
Questions can be directed to Carri Sampson-Spande at carrispande@gmail.com or Stephanie Nicholson at 952-373-1563 or Baaonline1954@gmail.com.
Nordic skiing at Hyland
Three Rivers Park District will host cross country ski programming throughout the season at Hyland Lake Park Reserve. lessons for those over 50-years-old,
Family Classic Series will host a fun lesson for kids and adults on Sundays throughout January from 1-2:30 p.m. Cost is $70 for four sessions or $102 for ages 6-11 with ski rental and $118 for 12-years-old and older with ski rental. Children 11-years and younger must be accompanied by a registered adult.
Adapted Cross-Country Ski Club will host sessions from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each Wednesday through Feb. 26. Experienced ski instructors will lead the group of fellow ski enthusiasts. The club will alternate between Hyland and Elm Creek with a cost of $40 for eight sessions and reservations are required at 763-559-6700.
Parks and Rec hiring now
Bloomington’s Parks and Rec department is hiring now for part-time seasonal jobs filling a variety of roles including youth and adaptive recreation, aquatics, golf courses, ice rinks and more. The process for summer hiring begins in March. Info: blm.mn/prjobs.
Legion Baseball fundraiser
Bloomington Legion baseball (blue and gold) will host meat raffle fundraisers at Sports Page Bar and Grill (9014 Lyndale Ae.) starting at 1 p.m. each Saturday through February. Contact Ron Nenovich at 952-297-6705 for more information.
DNR offers 200 summer internships
The Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill up to 200 paid interships this summer for work ranging from 20 to 40 hours per week in various roles from accounting to wildlife management. Deadline to apply is Jan. 31 and positions begin in May and June. Apply at mn.gov/mmb/careers/ or call 651-259-5016 for more information.
