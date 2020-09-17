Resilinator at Hyland
YMCA of the North will host the Resilinator at Hyland Lake Park Reserve Oct. 24-25. The adventure race for buddy pairs is being adapted this year due to COVID-19 safety requirements. Walk or run a 2.5 mile course with 18 challenges to complete together to receive a finisher’s medal and custom swag.
Buddy pairs must include someone ages 7-17 and another person between 7-107 (friends, siblings, parents, family, coaches or mentors). One pair starts at a time with the estimated time between 30-40 minutes (runner/jogger) or 40-60 minutes (walker). Fee is $33 for one racer, $29.70 each for two racers or $28.05 each for three racers registering at the same time. Info: ymcanorth.org
Special Olympics
One of the larger Special Olympics fundraisers each year is the Law Enforcement Torch Run. This year’s virtual event #BraverTogether includes t-shirts and hats for $20 in addition to helping raise funds to continue Special Olympics Minnesota mission. Join the City of Richfield team at somn.org/bravertogether for more information of contact Officer Soldow at 612-861-9800.
BKAF 5K Coffee Run goes virtual
The second annual Bloomington Kennedy Activities Foundation 5K fun run will go virtual this year with participants encouraged to run, walk, skate, ride or roll between Sept. 23-30. The BKAF attempts to provide financial support to students and organizations at Bloomington Kennedy High School to allow as many students to participate in activities regardless of financial ability. The $35 registration fee includes a long sleeved T-shirt and commemorative insulated travel mug. Be sure to tag photos on social media #bkaf5k2020. Info: bkafmn.org.
Submit items for Sports Shorts to Jason Olson at jason.olson@apgecm.com
