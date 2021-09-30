Emmett Johnson 

The Holy Angels all-purpose standout had 110 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-34 win over Cooper Sept. 24. He added an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and also made three tackles as a member of the secondary. 

Mitchell January 

The Richfield senior quarterback threw for 112 yards (10-12 plus two interceptions) and ran for 56 more yards in a 14-13 win over Kennedy Sept. 25 at Bloomington Stadium. He completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to tackle Brady Moore for the opening touchdown. January also ran for a touchdown.

Libby Lozinski 

The Kennedy senior swimmer won the 200 IM at the St. Peter Invite Sept. 25 in a time of 2:28.39. She was part of a third-place 200 Medley and 200 free relays and placed third in the 100 free.

Alex Bertram

The Jefferson eighth-grade swimmer dropped 12 seconds from her previous best 500 free time at the Maroon and Gold Invite at the University of Minnesota Sept. 18. She followed that by knocking off nine seconds in her 200 free win during a Metro West Conference dual win over Robbinsdale Cooper Sept. 20. The Jaguars won the meet 86-82. 

Amaya Fierro 

The Kennedy senior scored her team-leading seventh and eighth goals of the season in a 4-1 win at Richfield Sept. 16. She scored twice to extend her points streak to six matches for the 5-3 Eagles.

Cameran Renneke 

The Kennedy forward scored her fifth goal of the season in a 2-1 loss to Waconia Sept. 21.

 

