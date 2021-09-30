Emmett Johnson
The Holy Angels all-purpose standout had 110 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-34 win over Cooper Sept. 24. He added an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and also made three tackles as a member of the secondary.
Mitchell January
The Richfield senior quarterback threw for 112 yards (10-12 plus two interceptions) and ran for 56 more yards in a 14-13 win over Kennedy Sept. 25 at Bloomington Stadium. He completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to tackle Brady Moore for the opening touchdown. January also ran for a touchdown.
Libby Lozinski
The Kennedy senior swimmer won the 200 IM at the St. Peter Invite Sept. 25 in a time of 2:28.39. She was part of a third-place 200 Medley and 200 free relays and placed third in the 100 free.
Alex Bertram
The Jefferson eighth-grade swimmer dropped 12 seconds from her previous best 500 free time at the Maroon and Gold Invite at the University of Minnesota Sept. 18. She followed that by knocking off nine seconds in her 200 free win during a Metro West Conference dual win over Robbinsdale Cooper Sept. 20. The Jaguars won the meet 86-82.
Amaya Fierro
The Kennedy senior scored her team-leading seventh and eighth goals of the season in a 4-1 win at Richfield Sept. 16. She scored twice to extend her points streak to six matches for the 5-3 Eagles.
Cameran Renneke
The Kennedy forward scored her fifth goal of the season in a 2-1 loss to Waconia Sept. 21.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.