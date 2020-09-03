Megan Lee

The Jefferson sophomore won the season-opening 5k dual with Kennedy at Brookside Park on Aug. 27 in 20 minutes 18.08 seconds. 

Zach Studdiford

The Jefferson cross country runner won the varsity race against Kennedy at Brookside in 17:36.92 ahead of teammate Adam Lueth’s 17:42.1 and Joe Gathje’s 17:45.29.

Carter Hermanson

After scoring in overtime to give Holy Angels the state title last November, Hermanson collected a hat trick in the 8-0 season-opening win over Fridley Friday.

Diego Fuentes Rodriguez

After scoring in the 3-2 season-opening loss at Chaska Thursday evening, the Kennedy junior provided a second-half goal during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Chanhassen.

Cormac Merill

The Jefferson senior goalkeeper made some spectacular saves but St. Louis Park came away with a 3-0 win in the season-opener at Bloomington Stadium Aug. 27. Two days later Merill once again came up with some huge saves including a stop on a breakaway but came away with a 4-2 defeat Aug. 30.

 

Submitted nominations for Star of the Week by emailing jason.olson@apgecm.com.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments