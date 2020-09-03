Megan Lee
The Jefferson sophomore won the season-opening 5k dual with Kennedy at Brookside Park on Aug. 27 in 20 minutes 18.08 seconds.
Zach Studdiford
The Jefferson cross country runner won the varsity race against Kennedy at Brookside in 17:36.92 ahead of teammate Adam Lueth’s 17:42.1 and Joe Gathje’s 17:45.29.
Carter Hermanson
After scoring in overtime to give Holy Angels the state title last November, Hermanson collected a hat trick in the 8-0 season-opening win over Fridley Friday.
Diego Fuentes Rodriguez
After scoring in the 3-2 season-opening loss at Chaska Thursday evening, the Kennedy junior provided a second-half goal during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Chanhassen.
Cormac Merill
The Jefferson senior goalkeeper made some spectacular saves but St. Louis Park came away with a 3-0 win in the season-opener at Bloomington Stadium Aug. 27. Two days later Merill once again came up with some huge saves including a stop on a breakaway but came away with a 4-2 defeat Aug. 30.
Submitted nominations for Star of the Week by emailing jason.olson@apgecm.com.
