Michael Schmitz

The former Jefferson and Winona State standout golfer partnered with former Minnesota Gopher Noah Rasinski to place third at the 59th annual MGA Amateur Four-Ball tournament at Crow River GC concluding Sept. 9. The pair posted a final-round 66 for a two-day total 134, two strokes off second place and nine strokes behind champions David and Michael Christensen who set a 36-hole aggregate record of 125.  

Crystal Di Grazia

The Richfield cross country runner posted the winning time to help the Spartans win a triangular meet against DeLaSalle and Fridley on a course around Richfield High School and Augsburg Park Sept. 11. Her time was 22:37 and Richfield held of Fridley by 18 points.

Any Soto Moreno

The Richfield Spartan runner was fourth overall at a triangular meet with fellow Tri-Metro Conference programs DeLaSalle and Fridley at Richfield High School Sept. 11. He posted a time of 19:29 to help the Spartans win the meet, two points ahead of DeLaSalle.

Ayah Makled

The Jefferson sophomore midfielder scored the tying goal late in the second half for a 1-1 draw against Kennedy at Bloomington Stadium Sept. 10. It was the first goal of the season for the Jaguars who are 0-3-1.

Mia Van der Heide

The Holy Angels senior captain has seven assists and three goals just three games into the season for the 3-0 Stars. She is one of five Minnesota players named to the 2020 All-American Soccer Team watch list.

Diego Fuentes Rodriguez

The Kennedy junior collected a hat trick in a 5-0 shutout win over Jefferson Sept. 10.  

Morgan Brown

The Richfield Spartan scored the lone goal in a 3-1 loss at St. Croix Lutheran Sept. 8. The loss came days after a 9-0 blowout win at Fridley.

Miguel Leon Alvarado

The Richfield senior picked up five points (four goals) in a 9-2 blowout win at St. Croix Lutheran Sept. 8. The Spartans leading scorer has six goals and three assists in three matches. 

Adam Lueth

The Jefferson sophomore has a pair of runner-up finishes over the last two triangular races including Saturday’s event in Chaska against the Hawks and Robbinsdale Cooper at Chaska Middle School East. Lueth finished in 17:33.2, followed by teammates Mason Young, Joe Gathje and Zachary Skinner to help win the team title with 24 points, 12 points clear of runner-up Chaska in the all-Metro West Conference meet.

