Lynn Olson
A longtime advocate for women and girls hockey, the former Holy Angels coach and Richfield native will receive the 2020 Lester Patrick Trophy for outstanding service to hockey in the United States. The National Hockey League made the announcement Sept. 24 and she becomes the fourth consecutive Minnesotan to receive the honor following Dr. Jack Blatherwick (2019), Jim Johansson (2018) and Peter Lindberg (2017). NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in the press release: “It is difficult to imagine that there is anyone whose body of work better fits the description of ‘outstanding service to hockey in the United States,’ than Lynn Olson. Her passion for our game, her determination that it be as available and welcoming to girls and women as to boys and men, and her relentless pursuit of that goal have been transformative.”
A pioneer for girls’ and women’s hockey, Olson picked up hockey after years of broomball in 1980. She would play for two decades, drafting articles, bylaws and operating rules for the Minnesota Women’s Hockey League (WHAM) and became league president in 1985. She began the Minnesota Thoroughbred girls hockey organization in 1987, was elected Women’s Hockey Director once WHAM merged with Minnesota Amateur Hockey Association in 1986 and continued in that role through 2007. She played a pivotal role in developing youth and high school hockey for girls in Minnesota, helping the Minnesota State High School League sponsor the sport in 1994. She was the first head coach at Holy Angels and participated in the first MSHSL-sanctioned gamed. Ten years later she AHA won the Class A state title with daughters Lisa and Becky part of the team. The sisters would go on to serve as captains at St. Cloud State.
Miguel Leon Alvarado
The Richfield senior forward picked up another hat trick (plus three assists for a six-point game) in an 11-1 win at Brooklyn Center Sept. 25 to help the Spartans improve to 7-0-0 and sit atop the Tri-Metro Conference standings. He has 13 goals and 11 assists during that stretch.
Amelia Borgen
The Jefferson seventh-grader hasn’t finished lower than fifth place in four cross country meets this fall. She ran a personal-best time of 19:42.7 in a triangular meet against Cooper and Chanhassen at Elm Creek on Sept. 19. She was third overall. She won a dual against Kennedy at Kelly Fields Sept. 26 covering the 5k course at 21:38.17.
Gwen Vogt
A Kennedy eighth-grader, Vogt placed second overall in the cross country dual meet against Jefferson at Kelly Fields in 22:17.73 on Friday. She’s won a pair of triangular Metro West Conference races earlier in September including a Chaska-Cooper-Kennedy meet Sept. 3 at Brookside Park in 21:45.6 and set a new season-best time of 21:44.2 to win the Sept. 19 triangular against BSM-Chaska-Kennedy at Bassett Creek Park.
Cayla Jungwirth
The Jefferson senior goalkeeper and captain earned her first clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 draw against Robbinsdale Cooper Sept. 24 at Bloomington Stadium.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
