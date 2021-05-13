Tristian Broz
The Fargo Force forward and Bloomington native leads the USHL Clark Cup finalists with nine points on six assists. He has 51 points on 54 games this season and was the USHL Co-Forward of the Week. The Force face Chicago in the best-of-five game series, which opens at Chicago May 14-15. Games 3 and 4 are at Scheels Arena May 21-22, with a Game 5 scheduled for May 25 in Chicago.
Joe Punnoose
A junior tennis player at Gustavus and Jefferson alum helped the Gusties capture the MIAC title 5-1 over Carlton Saturday in St. Peter. Punnoose and Sourabh Terakanambi won their No. 3 doubles match over Carlton 8-2. The Gustavus doubles team won their semifinal match over Macalester 8-0. Punnoose is 9-2 in doubles matches and 4-1 in singles.
Adam Vodovnik
A Wingate senior lacrosse player and Kennedy grad, Vodovnik set a school-record 58 goals to earn second team All-SAC honors. He leads the nation in scoring and goals per game as the Bulldogs (11-2, 8-1 in SAC) advanced to their third NCAA Division II tournament in four seasons. The Bulldogs earned the No. 2 seed in the South Region with play starting Sunday, May 16 against No. 10 Ulndy.
Hole-in-one(s)
Two Jefferson girls golfers carded a hole-in-one at Dwan Golf Course recently. Senior Katie Bredehorst made her ace on the 114-yard par-3 Hole 4 on Tuesday, May 4. Senior Isabelle Lynch made an ace on the 128-yard par-3 Hole 8 May 7. She was a medalist at the Metro West Conference event with a 38.
Ryan Miles
The Richfield senior had an RBI-triple during the opening 3-run inning of a 7-3 loss to Fridley during a doubleheader Wednesday, May 5.
Tritian Zornes
The Richfield senior went 2-for-3 with a triple during the second game of a doubleheader against Fridley on Monday. The Spartans lost 3-2 and Zornes scored on a sac fly from Connor Hintz in the second inning.
Zyaire Marshall
The Kennedy senior attack had a hat trick in an 8-4 win over Holy Angels on Friday.
Send nominations for Stars of the Week to jason.olson@apgecm.com. Please include name, grade, school, sport and accolades.
