Jeff Moore

The St. Scholastica freshman guard and Richfield High School graduate averaged nine minutes in eight games this season for the UMAC Tournament runner-up Saints. Moore had a season-high eight points on 14 minutes against Northland Feb. 18. He had 15 rebounds, six assists and seven steals on .471 shooting from the field. He also made 6-of-8 free throws for the 10-1 Saints.

Hannah Peters

The Jefferson senior scored 14 points in a 72-62 win over Orono March 10. She was three points off a season-high as the Jaguars snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 72-62 win over No.15-ranked (Class 3A) Orono. 

Lucas Skophammer

The Kennedy junior goaltender Lucas Skophammer collected his first varsity shutout in a 2-0 win at Henry Sibley Thursday. He stopped all 24 shots after turning away 27-of-28 shots in a 4-1 win over St. Paul Highland Park March 9.

Francesca Vascellaro

The Holy Angels senior guard had the game-winning basket with 1.7 seconds left on the clock in a 71-70 win over top-ranked (Class 3A) Becker. She led the Stars with 20 points.

Nic Knutson

The Crown College freshman runner broke his own program record in the 1,000-meter run in a time of 3:00.10 at the Tostrud Open hosted by St. Olaf College in Northfield, Feb. 26. He wrapped up the UMAC indoor season by finishing fourth in the pole vault clearing 10-feet-2.

Jadon Konkel

The Northwestern University sophomore sprinter and Bloomington native finished fifth in the 60-meter dash in a personal best 7.32 seconds at the UMAC Indoor Track Championships in Duluth March 6. He also ran the lead leg of the runner-up 4x200 relay.

Marc Michaelis

The former Minnesota Magician (2014-15 season, recorded 30 points in 27 games) made his NHL debut with Vancouver March 4. The Canucks won 3-1 over Toronto. The 25-year old also played at Mankato, posting 71 goals and 91 assists in 148 games. 

