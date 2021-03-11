Lamar Grayson

The Richfield senior guard scored 25 points in an 84-62 win over Kennedy March 4. It was his fifth consecutive game with at least 20 points, going back to a 30-point performance in a 79-72 win at Fridley Feb. 12. He is averaging 23.6 points per game for the 11-2 Spartans, ranked fifth in the latest state coaches association poll.

Jon Clarke

The Jefferson junior Nordic skier advanced to the state meet after a fifth place in a rugged Section 2 meet at Wirth Park on March 2. Clarke finished a combined classic/skate 4K meet in 20:14.7. The team placed fourth overall, 32 points away from a state-qualifying team position. 

Jaci Larsen

The Jefferson sophomore placed 20th to led the Nordic team the Section 2 meet at Wirth on March 2 in a combined time of 32:37.2.

Bella LaMere

The Holy Angels freshman leads the hockey team with 20 points on 10 goals including the game-winner in a 2-1 win over Jefferson on Saturday.

Grace Schuck

The Jefferson junior forward assisted on both goals in a 2-1 win over Chaska/Chanssen before scoring in 4-3 win over Northern Tier on Thursday in Isanti. 

Bella Grant

The Jefferson senior assisted on the tying and winning goals in a wild third period at Northern Tier, 4-3 on Thursday. She set up Morgan Jones’ tying goal three minutes before Cayla Jungwirth scored the winning goal.

Matthew Syverson

The Holy Angels senior goaltender made 23 saves in a 3-0 shutout win over Breck on Saturday for his third shutout of the season. He is 11-4-0 with a 2.46 goals against average and winner in three straight games.

Daniel Freitag

The Jefferson freshman scored a season-high 21 points in a 57-48 overtime loss at Chaska on March 2.

Grace Massaquoi

The Holy Angels junior scored 18 points, one off her season-high in a in 91-83 comeback win over Cooper on Saturday in Richfield. Cooper led 48-41 at the break before the Stars went on a 50-35 run over the second half for the win. The No. 3-ranked Stars are 14-1 heading into the March 9 meeting with No. 2 ranked Becker at the Richfield campus before visiting St. Croix Lutheran on Thursday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. 

 

Send nominations for Stars of the Week to jason.olson@apgecm.com. Please include name, grade, school, sport and accolades. 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments