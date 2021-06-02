Editor's note: This edition went to press on Friday, May 28.
Gabby Brown
The Kennedy senior softball captain provided the decisive hit in an 11-10 walk-off win over Holy Angels May 19. Brown’s hit completed a five-run rally as nine Eagles came to the plate. Ali Pauly scored the winning run from second base and had quite the game herself, going 2-for-3 driving in three runs.
Ashley Nuenfeldt
The Gustavus senior pitcher and Jefferson grad earned her first All-MIAC honors after being an honorable mention selection in 2018 and 2019. She was 8-7 in 16 starts on the rubber this spring, Nuenfeldt allowed 51 earned runs in 87 innings with 39 strikeouts and 24 walks. At the plate she hit .292, with a .353 on-base percentage as a senior. She drew 10 walks and stole eight bases. She led the team with 19 RBIs and 10 doubles, in addition to two triples and one home run. In 61 career games pitched, she struck out 198 batters with three shutouts and 29 complete games. She was a career .337 hitter with 29 doubles, four triples and three home runs, driving in 44 runs and scored 65 runs.
Rynne Skof
The Richfield senior provided the game-winning hit as her single scored Bella Jurwicz in a 7-6 win over St. Louis Park in a game played at the Minnesota Gophers’ Jane Sage Cowles Stadium May 13.
Noelle Olson
The Richfield senior went 3-for-3 at the plate during the Spartans 7-6 win over St. Louis Park in the game played at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium May 13. She had a pair of doubles plus the game-winning home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Joe Longo
The Holy Angels senior is hitting .455/.519/.614 with five doubles, three home runs and drove in 18 runs in 44 at bats. He had six multi-hit games and will represent the Stars on the Metro North All Stars at the 46th annual Play Ball MN! High School All-Star Series June 25-26 at Athletic Park in Chaska.
Tabitha Acketz
The Jefferson slugger had a five-game hitting streak going (8-for-15), including two-hit games against Cooper, Lakeville South and Woodbury. She had a double and triple against LVS, scoring twice and knocking in one run in a 6-3 win on May 19. Jefferson earned the Metro West Conference title with an 11-1 record.
Carter Hanson
The Jefferson senior slugger went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in four runs in a 12-2 win over Edina on Monday, May 24. He also had three hits in a 14-7 win over St. Louis Park May 13. Hanson was recently named to the Metro South All Stars which will play in the High School All-Star Series.
Bennett McCollow
The Jefferson senior shortstop had a pair of singles, stole two bases and scored twice in addition to being hit by a pitch during the 12-2 win over Edina, May 24. He will join Hanson on the Metro South All Stars at the series, supported by the state baseball coaches association in Chaska June 25-26.
