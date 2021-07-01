Obsa Ali
The 2014 Richfield High School grad and 2018 NCAA Steeplechase champion placed eighth in the event in 8:29.98 at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon June 25. The time was a new personal-best time after finishing third in the prelims heat in 8:31.54.
Honour Finley
The 2017 Kennedy grad and Kansas junior completed a whirlwind week that included learning she qualified to run in the 400-meter run for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Oregon June 25. She ran a 57.11 to place 28th in the opening round. She qualified after running a 52.70 in the 400 in Norman, Oklahoma in May, 2019 and ran a 52.27 at Texas Tech at an indoor meet in February. Her top outdoor 400 time this spring was 52.83 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Colden Longley
The former Jefferson grad now a sophomore at Cornell placed third in the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon in Duluth in 1:07:32 June 19. This came after a fourth-place finish at the Brian Kraft Memorial 5k in Minneapolis on May 31 covering the course in 14:44.
Carter Hanson
Bennett McCollow
The Jefferson teammates put on the Metro South jersey for the Play Ball! Minnesota All-Star Series in Chaska June 25-26. The two each had two hits in a 12-0 loss to Metro East on Friday, McCollow was hit by a pitch. They bounced back to beat the South All-Stars Saturday morning by a 5-3 win. McCollow hit a triple and drew a walk while Hanson picked up two hits, drove in a run and scored.
Both were named to the MSHBCA All-State team for Class AAAA
Joe Longo
The standout Holy Angels baseball player represented the Stars at the Play Ball! Minnesota All-Star Series in Chaska as part of the Metro North team. He was also named to the Class AAA MSHSBCA All-State Team. The Metro North team split its games losing to North 8-4 on Friday before a 6-3 win over Metro West on Saturday. Against North, Longo drew a pair of walks, scored once and drove in a run in the clean-up spot in the order. Saturday’s contest against the Metro West was reduced to five innings due to rain but Longo made the most of his at-bats going 2-for-2 with a double, drove in two runs and scored twice. He also drew a walk from batting in the third spot in the order.
Lukas Frye
The Richfield Reds baseball player scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning in a 6-5 win over Minneapolis on June 16. He also drew a walk in the second inning.
Send nominations for Stars of the Week to jason.olson@apgecm.com. Please include name, grade, school, sport and accolades.
