Parker Magnuson

The Kennedy junior forward scored all three Eagles goals in the opening two games of the season, including a 7-1 loss to Chanhassen Jan. 16 and a 7-2 loss to Jefferson Jan. 19, both at Bloomington Ice Garden.

Lamar Grayson

The Richfield senior had 20 (81-47 win over Fridley, Jan. 19) points and 22 points (101-70 win over Brooklyn Center, Jan. 22) in the opening two games, both wins, for the Spartans boys basketball team. 

Benny Goedderz

The Jefferson senior forward has six points in four hockey games, including a two-goal, two-assist performance during the Jan. 19 7-2 win over Kennedy.

Audrey Garton

The Holy Angels freshman had one goal and one assist in both Stars goals during Saturday’s home opener 5-2 loss to Chaska/Chanhassen.

Andrew Erhart

The Southwest Christian/Richfield junior had two goals during Saturday’s 5-2 win over Holy Angels.

Rachel Kawiecki

The Holy Angels senior forward picked up a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double in a 99-16 win over Columbia Heights Jan. 22.

 

