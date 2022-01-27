The 27-year-old Richfield resident is well on his way to represent Mexico at the Beijing Winter Olympics, which start Feb. 3. Soto-Moreno earned his spot representing Mexico through World Cup performances and will be at the start line for the 15 kilometer classic Nordic race Feb. 11. Look for a story in the Feb. 3 edition.
Nicholas Manning
The Kennedy sophomore scored both goals, his seventh and eighth of the season, in a 7-2 loss to Chanhassen on Jan. 18. He provided the heroics scoring just over a minute into overtime in a 3-2 win over Waconia while being set up by brother Jack Manning, a senior, along with senior Tyler Jost.
Becca Brendan
The Jefferson forward has five points on the season with three assists coming in a 9-2 win over Waconia on Jan. 15. Four Jaguars had two goals each as the program honored the 2001 state championship team during the game.
Emma Felt
The Jefferson junior guard had 19 points in a 53-49 win over Kennedy Jan. 20 to win the team’s sixth game of the season. She added 12 points in a 72-64 loss at DeLaSalle Jan. 22.
Adam Marshall
The BSM senior forward leads the fourth-ranked hockey team with 21 points in 14 games, including his first hat trick of the season in a 7-1 win over St. Thomas Academy yon Jan. 18. He added two assists. He picked up his 100th-career point in a 3-2 win over Maple Grove at the winter break tournament Dec. 29. The day before he scored twice including the overtime goal in a 5-4 victory over Rogers.
Chris Martin
The Kennedy senior post had a double-double in a 50-45 loss to Jefferson on Jan. 20 with 11 points and 10 rebounds including consecutive put-backs in the final two minutes to keep the score close.
Daniel Freitag
The Jefferson sophomore finished with 21 points converting 10-12 free throws, five rebounds and two steals in a 50-45 win at Kennedy on Jan. 20.
Julia Panvica
The Jefferson junior defenseman collected her first varsity goal in a 3-1 win at Minneapolis Jan. 22. Her first-period power-play goal was set up by Julia Larson. Panvica has four assists on the season for the 12-9 Jaguars.
