Gracie Roy
The Jefferson ninth-grader placed 41st on the vault at the Class AA state meet on Saturday with a score of 9.1375.
Sam Wallace
The Jefferson senior diver won the Section 2AA meet with a 458.50, 73.05 points ahead of Minnetonka’s runner-up Oliver Poitevent at the Chaska meet Feb. 21. Wallace was runner-up at the Class AA state meet last year.
Joe Jeans
The Kennedy senior wrestler is headed back to the state wrestling meet after winning the Section 5AA title at 152 pounds on Saturday in Orono. Jeans is 39-4 and pinned his way through three section matches.
Isaac Grams
The Kennedy junior won both of his Section 5AA matches by fall to capture the 170-pound title and return to state with a 39-1 record.
Mason Scott
The Kennedy sophomore placed second at 132 pounds during the Section 5AA wrestling meet at Orono High School Saturday to qualify for the state wrestling meet. He is 21-16 heading into his first state meet.
Bily Reineccius
The Kennedy senior used a True Second place pin to grab the second state qualifying spot at 160 pounds during the Section 5AA meet on Saturday. Reineccius earned pins to reach the championship match before Totino-Grace’s Adam Sylvester pinned Reineccius in the second period to set up a True Second place match against Patrick Henry’s Pha Her. Reineccius pinned Her in 3:37.
John Hughes
The Richfield senior went 1-1 at 138 pounds to advance to state from the Section 5AA meet on Saturday. Hughes is 28-15 after pinning BSM’s Jon Gettel in the semifinals. Mound Westonka’s Tyler Stevenson scored a pin in 3:09 to win the section title.
Craig Herman
The Kennedy senior forward completed the hat trick scoring 1:00 into overtime for a 4-3 win in the Section 2A opener over Providence Academy Tuesday, Feb. 18 at St. Louis Park. He assisted on the Eagles’ third goal of the game and finishes his prep career with 30 points on 13 goals in 27 games this season.
Basil Kamsheh
The Jefferson senior goalie stopped 41-of-42 shots in a 1-0 loss at Eagan to begin Section 3AA play Feb. 20. Kamsheh ends the season with a 7-14-0 record, 3.98 goals against average and .895 save percentage. He surpassed the 40-save mark for the fifth time.
Nic Gustafson
The Southwest Christian/Richfield senior forward picked up his 100th career goal in a 4-1 win over No. 10 seed Waconia to begin Section 2A play in St. Louis Park Feb. 18. The Seventh-seeded Stars ended the season the next evening in a 3-2 loss to No. 2 Delano. Gustafson had two assists to go along with the goal against Waconia and assisted on both Stars goals against Delano to finish with 66 points on 36 assists to lead the Stars. His 30 goals also topped the team.
Noah Griswold
The Holy Angels junior collected his 19th goal of the season during the Stars 6-4 loss at Benilde-St. Margaret’s during Section 6AA quarterfinal play Feb. 20.
Nathaniel Schueller
The Kennedy junior swimmer placed seventh in the 100 backstroke in 57.24 seconds at the Section 2A finals Saturday at Richfield Middle School.
Adrian Ramirez
The Richfield senior swimmer placed seventh in the 50 free final in 23.38 seconds at the Section 2A final in Richfield, Feb. 22. He swam the lead leg of the 200 free relay which placed fifth in 1:36.68 and was joined by Andrew Toensing, Caleb Wilsona nd Ezekiel Gorshe.
Hannah Peters
The Jefferson junior guard had 14 points to help spark the Jaguars to a 68-40 win over Kennedy at Jefferson High School Feb. 21 for the second two-game winning streak of the season for the 6-20 Jaguars. She had 15 points in an 80-70 win at Cloquet five days earlier on Feb. 15.
Emily Roach
The Jefferson sophomore guard had a team-high 19 points in the win over Cloquet and 10 points against Kennedy. She is averaging 13.2 points in 25 games and has a bright future with the Jaguars.
