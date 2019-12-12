Tyler Riemersma
The former Jefferson basketball player and Augustana junior forward was named the Northern Sun’s South Division Player of the Week last week for his role in a pair of wins for the South Dakota school. He averaged 13.5 points and 10 rebounds including a 20-and-16 performance (including 11 straight points in the second half) in a win over Wayne State to open the conference schedule before playing a big role in a non-conference win over Nebraska Christian. He shot 62.5 percent from the floor for the week.
Amarion Hanspard
The Kennedy junior has been pivotal to the Eagles 3-0 start to the season. Hanspard opened the season with 22 points in a 65-61 win at Mayer Luetheran on Dec. 3 and 13 points in a 58-49 win at Minneapolis Roosevelt.
Charles Johnson
The Southwestern CC freshman guard and former Holy Angels standout had 16 points averaging 31.5 minutes in a split of two games. He had 9 points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field in a 77-68 loss at Marshalltown on Nov. 19.
Owen Neuharth
The Holy Angels senior recorded his 100th career point during the Stars 3-1 win at Shakopee on Friday. He assisted on Noah Griswold’s second goal of the game, coming on the power play 3:19 into the third period. Neuharth had three assists during Saturday’s 5-4 win over Eveleth-Gilbert to help the Stars improve to 3-0 on the season.
Noah Griswold
The Holy Angels junior forward had a hat trick during Saturday’s 5-4 win over Eveleth-Gilbert at RIA to boost his points total to 6 goals and four assists in just three games. He scored twice in the second period and finished off the hat trick with a shorthanded goal to make it 5-3 less than 13 minutes into the third period.
Emily Roach
The Jefferson sophomore guard had 24 points in a 66-47 loss at Eagan after scoring four points in a 59-57 season-opening win over Minneapolis Southwest on Nov. 26.
Sierra Larson
The Bloomington sophomore Nordic skier led the Bloomington sweep of the top-three skiers at the Metro West Conference skate meet at Hyland Park on Thursday. Larson posted the winning time of 15:03.1 followed by freshman Jacqueline Larsen who was second in 15:54.4 and junior Erin Drewitz was third in 15:57.7. Bloomington won the girls race over St. Louis Park by seven points.
Jon Clarke
The Bloomington sophomore Nordic skier won the season-opening Metro West Conference skate meet Thursday at Hyland Park in a time of 12:29.9, beating out runner-up Benilde-St. Margaret’s Mike LeBlanc by 43 seconds on the time-based race. Bloomington also won the team title with three skiers among the top eight times.
Bella Grant
The Jefferson junior forward picked up her third and fourth goals of the season late in the Jaguars 5-3 win against Minneapolis at Parade Stadium on Saturday. Valerie Panvica set up the game winner 15:23 into the final period before adding an empty-net goal for Jefferson’s third win of the season.
Chasity Anderson
The Jefferson sophomore goaltender made a season-high 32 saves during a 5-3 win over Minneapolis on Saturday. She is 2-4-0 making 183 saves in seven appearances.
Jafari Vanier
The Richfield ninth grader placed third in the 106-pound class at the Don Meyers Fridley Invite on Saturday going 3-1 including a 6-3 decision over Delano’s Cael Olson in a third-place match.
Isaac Grams
The Kennedy junior wrestler improved to 4-0 after winning the 170-pound class at the Edina Invite on Saturday. He defeated Buffalo’s Owen Herbst with a 5-3 decision in the championship match.
