Gophers named Academic All-Big Ten
The University of Minnesota had 109 student-athletes named Academic All-Big Ten selections from the fall season.
Kennedy alum and Gophers redshirt junior kicker Andres Gelecinskyj was one of 53 football players named to the list, which honors full-time students currently on a roster for a sports program while maintaining a grade point average above 3.0. Gelecinskyj is a human resource development major.
Jefferson alums and members of the cross country program, redshirt sophomore Molly Roach and redshirt freshman Elena Hayday were part of 22 teammates to be named to the list.
Isaiah Subah
The Kennedy senior guard had a season-high 16 points in a 67-64 win over Holy Angels on Dec. 10 and added nine points in a 77-65 win over St. Paul Johnson on Saturday.
Eric Dums
The Kennedy senior guard had 22 points during Saturday’s 77-65 win over St. Paul Johnson at the Southside Showcase at Minnehaha Academy Saturday. The Eagles are 5-0 and wrap-up the pre-Christmas schedule at St. Paul Harding High School Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
Molly Stark
The Richfield senior forward has at least 10 points in three games for the 5-0 girls’ basketball team including 10 points in a 66-65 win over Irondale (Nov. 26) and 65-39 win at Minneapolis Washburn (Dec. 14). She scored 12 points in a 78-19 win over North St. Paul on Dec. 13.
Basil Kamsheh
The Jefferson senior goaltender made 58 saves during Saturday’s 7-1 loss to Andover to give him 128 saves over the last three games for the Jaguars.
Nic Gustafson
The Southwest Christian/Richfield senior forward leads the Stars with 15 points (7 goals, 8 assists) through seven games. He had one goal and three assists in a 6-5 win over Kennedy on Thursday and added a goal and two assists in a 5-4 win at Anoka on Saturday. Gustafson is riding a six-game points streak after being shutout in the season-opening 3-0 loss to Rochester John Marshall on Nov. 30.
Kelly Pannek
A current assistant girls hockey coach for Jefferson, Gophers All-American and 2018 Olympic gold medalist, Pannek was named to the 23-player roster for USA Hockey’s first two games against Canada during the Rivalry Series. The games were played Dec. 14 and 17 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.
Bella LaMere
The Holy Angels eighth-grader has four goals and six assists in nine games for the Stars including one goal and two assists during a 5-2 win over Hopkins/St. Louis Park on Dec. 7. She added an assist on the Stars lone goal, 38 seconds into the third period of Saturday’s 3-1 loss to New Prague.
Bridget McGuire
The Holy Angels senior captain picked up her ninth goal and 15th point of the season during Saturday’s 3-1 loss to New Prague. She scored 38 seconds into the third period to give her a goal in three consecutive games and a point in 8-of-9 contests for the 4-5 Stars.
