Lukas Kanta
The Minnesota Magicians forward was named to the NAHL Midwest Division All-Rookie Team joining three Janesville Jets and two Fairbanks Ice Dogs on the list.
Kanta, a Grand Forks native, had 32 points on 21 assists in 53 games including three game-winners. He ended the regular season with points in 6-of-7 games.
Dysen Skinner
The Minnesota Magicians goaltender was named to the Midwest Division NAHL Player of the Week in early March for his role in three victories including a shutout with a 1.67 goals against average and .948 saves percentage. A Billings, Montana native, Skinner was 12-7-0 since starting for the Magicians in mid-December with a 2.86 goals against average and .914 saves percentage. He will play in the fall with Wisconsin-River Falls.
Ashlyn Jones
The Southwest Minnesota State sophomore earned Academic All-NSIC honors as a member of the indoor track and field team. The Richfield High School grad competed in six meets earning All-NSIC honors finishing second in the NSIC Championships clearing 1.66 meters. She won the SDSU Last Chance with a season-best 1.69m, won the CSB Invite going 1.60m and won the Mark Schuck Opening clearing 1.63m.
