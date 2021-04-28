Susan Monson
The Kennedy junior lacrosse captain showed an ultimate display of sportsmanship during the April 22 Metro West Conference match at Chanhassen. After a Storm player sustained a gruesome injury, she took off her jersey to wrap the injured wrist and stayed with the player until help arrived.
Molly Roach
The University of Minnesota redshirt junior ran the lead leg of the runner-up 4x800 meter relay (8:41.19) at the Fighting Illini B1G Relays Saturday. The relay (Roach, Sophie Schmitz, Libby Halmeier, Erin Reidy) ranks eighth on the Gophers all-time list.
Baylee O’Donnell
Sydney Colbert
The Richfield pitchers combined to no-hit St. Croix Lutheran in an 18-0 win in four innings on Friday. O’Donnell struck out four batters in two innings on 26 pitches and Colbert struck out three batters in two innings of work on 28 pitches. Colbert went 1-for-2 at the plate, driving in three runs, scoring twice and walking once. O’Donnell scored once in two at-bats.
Sam Nicholson
The Kennedy slugger went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and a walk in a 7-5 win over Cooper then went 1-for-4 driving in two runs and scored once during Saturday’s 8-5 loss to Richfield.
Andrew Davis
The Richfield batter went 2-for-3 in the opener against Kennedy driving in three runs and stole the lone Spartans base.
Bennett McCollow
The Jefferson senior shortstop went 2-for-3 at the plate driving in three runs in a 7-6 loss at Andover April 23. He also drew a walk and scored once. He worked through three walks and scored twice in a 9-8 win over Chanhassen Thursday.
Ben Goedderz
The Jefferson senior catcher drove in four runs in a 9-8 win over Chanhassen April 22. He went 1-2 at the plate with a double and drew two walks. He threw out one base runner and helped pick off two Storm base runners.
Send nominations for Stars of the Week to jason.olson@apgecm.com. Please include name, grade, school, sport and accolades.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.