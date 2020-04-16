Omar McMillan

The Richfield STEM School fourth-grade teacher and head coach of the Spartans boys basketball team was named the Class 3A state Coach of the Year. He is also one of 10 finalists for the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Kolbe Lelemsis

The Bloomington resident, senior at Chesterton Academy and longtime caddy at Minnesota Valley Country Club in Bloomington is a Chick Evans Scholarship recipient. Lelemsis has caddied or worked in the bag room at MVCC for what would be his sixth year and plans to attend the University of Minnesota.

Tanner Mische-Richter

The St. Scholastica junior Nordic skier, and Kennedy grad, earned Academic Honors from the US Collegiate Ski Coaches Association for the third consecutive year. He also competed in his first NCAA Championship meet (March 11-14 at Bridger Bowl in Bozeman, Montana) after securing the final qualifying spot from the Central Region. He finished 34th in the 10k freestyle individual start in 26:51, climbing two spots after a first-lap 36th place start. He was 32nd on the second lap in 13:50.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments