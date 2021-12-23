Nicholas Manning
The Kennedy sophomore forward leads the boys hockey team with four points through three games including a goal against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato and Chaska.
Celeste Rimstad
The Holy Angels senior goaltender made 22 saves in a 3-2 win over Chaska/Chanhassen Dec. 9 to improve to 6-1-0 this season. She boasts a 1.00 goals against average and .954 saves percentage turning away 144-of-151 shots including three shutouts.
Lucas Kramarczuk
The St. Olaf junior and Jefferson alum Lucas Kramarczuk set a new Ole’s 60-meter hurdles record time of 8.38 seconds at the Chuck Petersen Open indoor track meet on Dec. 4. The previous record of 8.48 was set in 2015 and ranks fourth in the NCAA Division III this season.
Henry Lechner
The Holy Angels freshman forward and Bloomington native is off to a blazing start to the hockey season with 11 points through five games. He started the season with a 5-point performance (one goal, four assists) in a 9-0 win over Rochester Lourdes on Nov. 24. Swift Current of the WHL drafted him 39th overall in the U.S. Priority Draft Dec. 8. He also had 25 points (14 goals) with the Minnesota Bruins U15 AAA team this fall.
Mitchell January
The Richfield senior guard is averaging 23 points per game as the Spartans were 1-1 through the opening week of the season. He had a game-high 26 points in a 65-57 win over rival Kennedy on Saturday, Dec. 11. He added 20 points in a 73-67 season-opening loss to Minneapolis Southwest Dec. 4.
Mara McClain
The Augsburg junior goaltender and Jefferson alum picked up her third shutout as an Auggie in a 3-0 win over Concordia-Moorhead Dec. 4. She made 23 saves for her first win of the season. She is now 2-4-0 with a 2.38 goals against average and a .917 saves percentage. She had a 20-save shutout win against the Cobbers back on March 13 to end the 2020-21 season. She also earned Academic All-MIAC honors with a 3.61 grade-point average.
Tyler Riemersma
The Augustana 6-foot-8 senior forward earned his second Northern Sun Southern Division Player of the Week after averaging a double-double in a pair of wins for the Vikings. He had 23 points and 13 rebounds in an 83-50 win over No. 25-ranked Minnesota State Mankato. He added 23 points with 15 rebounds and six assists in a 75-58 win over Concordia St. Paul. He is averaging 18.2 points and 10.6 assists for the 10-1 Vikings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.