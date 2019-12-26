Rib dinner fundraiser for Kennedy hockey

Kennedy boys hockey will celebrate Hockey Day Minnesota by hosting a rib dinner fundraiser at the Everett McClay VFW 196 (311 W. 84th St, behind Cub Foods on Lyndale Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Half rack is $10 or full rack for $15 (plus jojo potatoes and coleslaw) with tickets available from any member of the program, during home games at Bloomington Ice Garden or at the door. Take out boxes are available.

DNR to relaunch task force

Applications are being accepted for the relaunched Outdoor Recreation Task Force though the Minnesota Department of National Resources through Friday, Jan. 10. The group will make recommendations about how Minnesota can connect more people to the benefits of being outdoors. Info: mndnr.gov/ORTF

Nordic ski lessons at Hyland

Three Rivers Park District will host cross country ski lessons for two sessions: Family Classic is from noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 at Hyland Lake Park Reserve and is open to the entire family. Cost is $18 for kids (ages 6-11) or $26 with equipment rental and must be accompanied by a registered adult. Those ages 12 and older is $30 and includes rental. 

For those ages 50-plus, Hyland will host a classic beginner lesson (proper equipment fit and technique) from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2 with a $24 fee or $36 with rental. Reservations are required at 763-559-6700 for each lesson.

Dodgeball registration is open

Bloomington and Richfield Parks and Rec will once again host a Thursday evening Dodgeball league Jan. 9 to March 12 at Richfield’s STEM School (7020 12th Ave.) Registration is open and teams can be men, women or any combination for the supervised league where teams self-officiate. Info: blmn.mn/adultsports

Adult basketball players needed

The City of Bloomington Parks and Rec winter basketball league is looking for individuals or free agents to help teams looking to add to their roster for the 5-on-5 league which plays Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Dec. 1, 2019 through March 8, 2020. Info: blmn.mn/adultsports.

 

