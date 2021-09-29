Hall of Fame banquet set
After missing 2020, the 2021 Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet is set for Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Bloomington Events Center (1114 American Blvd. W). Those to be honored include Floyd Getty (Bloomington Athletic Association); Bloomington Public Schools, Beth Kiene (Jefferson) and Dan Bushendorf (Kennedy); Reggie Bellinger (Parks and Recreation Award of Excellence) and Hall of Fame inductees Rene Gelecinskyj, Scott Low, Dale Miller, Charles Roth and Virg Senescall. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the program at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person and include a buffet dinner or a chicken fingers kids meal for $17.50. Tables can be reserved in blocks of eight or 10. The event is sponsored by Bloomington Athletic Association, City of Bloomington and Bloomington Public Schools. RSVP by Monday, Oct. 11 to Sam Hanson (P.O. Box 5328, Hopkins, MN 55343). Questions can be directed to Dan Wallerus at 952-884-6675 or visit baaonline.org.
Try Hockey for Hockey
Bloomington and Richfield students (pre-kindergarten through third grade and those in public, private and home-schooled) interested in ice hockey have the opportunity to give it a try for free at Bloomington Ice Garden or Richfield Ice Arena for two remaining Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon, Oct. 9 at Richfield Ice Arena and Nov. 6 at Bloomington Ice Arena. Parents are responsible for transportation to and from the arena and are asked to arrive 10 minutes before their session begins. Certified USA Hockey coaches and volunteers will help them get equipped and on the ice. No equipment needed, however, bring skates and a helmet if possible. The program is organized by Bloomington Youth Hockey Association (boys). Register at bloomington.ce.eleyo.com.
Learn to Play Hockey
Bloomington Ice Garden will once again host a free learn-to-play hockey program for girls ages 4-9 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Bloomington Girls Hockey is hosting the event with association coaches and players. No experience necessary. Info: bloomingtongirlshockey.org
Send along announcements to be included in Sports Shorts by noon Friday for inclusion in the upcoming edition to jason.olson@apgecm.com.
