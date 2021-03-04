Richfield baseball signups
The Richfield RBI baseball program is accepting registration for the 2021 season through richfield-baseball-inc.sportngin.com. Traveling baseball (9U-14U) will host evaluations March 14 with practices in late March. Games begin late April for 13U, mid-May for 14U and tournaments in May for 9U-12U.
In-House baseball for minors, majors and nationals will begin with outdoor evaluations April 11 and 12 with practice to begin as early as April 17. Games are scheduled May 8-late July. In-House baseball (t-ball and Northern League) will form teams by late April with practices to follow. Games begin the week of May 10 and the season ends before July 4. T-ball is open those four-year-olds through kindergarten and wil play two games per week in May-June. Northern League is open to first and second graders which use a pitching machine. Minors is open to third-graders with kid-pitch with games Monday and Wednesday with some Saturdays in May-July. Majors is open to fourth and fifth graders with three-four activities per week. Games are Tuesday/Thursday from May-July. Nationals is open to sixth-eighth graders with activities three-four times per week from May-July.
The Richfield Classic 11A and AA is set for May 14-16 at Roosevelt Park.
BAA sign-ups
Bloomington Athletic Association, the volunteer-driven and community-based sports organization established in 1954 has opened registration for the spring season.
BAA continues to look for volunteers throughout the organization including coaching and various board positions.
The volleyball season will begin in mid-March. Grades 3-5 will meet Tuesday and Friday from 6:40-7:40 p.m. between Westwood, Valley View or Oak Grove Elementary schools. No playoffs are scheduled. Participants are responsible for their own shoes, knee pads, hand sanitizer, a water bottle and gym shorts. BAA will provide a t-shirt/jersey and coaches will have volleyballs. Info: baaonline.org
BAA college scholarships
The Bloomington Athletic Association is offering college scholarships to high school seniors in Bloomington. Applicants must have a 2.5 GPA or higher, live in Bloomington and fulfill application requirements including BAA participation and volunteering. Deadline to apply is April 23. Info at baaonline.org.
Softball sign-ups
Bloomington’s adult softball leagues registration is open through April 2 with play starting April 19 (barring weather). Info: blm.mn/adultsoftball.
Golf league registration
Dwan Golf Course has many league options to choose from for the 2021 season from the Dwan Men’s Club (dmcgolf.org), Women’s, Early Birdies, Born Again Jocks, Couples and singles leagues. Info: blm.mn/dwan-leagues.
Minnesota Hockey state tournaments
Minnesota Hockey, the governing organization, announced plans for youth hockey region and state tournaments. Region tournaments originally schedule for Feb. 26-28 will take place March 19-21 with state tournaments moved from March 12-14 to March 26-28 at various sites throughout the state.
Braemar Ice Arena in Edina will host Bantam AA and A, New Ulm will host Bantam B and Peewee B, Peewee AA is at Albertville and Peewee A is at Monticello.
Girls’ state tournament sites including Stillwater for 19U and 12U A, 15U A at Moorhead, 15U B at Dodge Center and 12U B at Owatonna. Junior Gold A, B and 16 will be played at Woog Arena in South St. Paul.
To include an item for Sports Shorts email Sports Editor Jason Olson at jason.olson@apgecm.com or reach out on Twitter @SunSportsJason or @Jason0lson.
