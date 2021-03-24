BAA Baseball signups

Registration is now open for the 2021 Bloomington Athletic Association baseball season through baaonline.org.

BAA offers baseball for all kids from pre-K through 12th grade with fees of $95 for mini-mite and instructional, $130 for mites through juniors and $150 for bantams and majors.

Volunteer coaches are needed.

Contact baseball director Kent Lindell at baseball@baaonline.org or visit baaonline.org for more information.

Flower fundraiser

For the 52nd year, Jefferson football will sell flowers this spring as a fundraiser through Eisele’s Greenhouse in Lakeville. Plants will be delivered to a location near Jefferson High School for pickup between 10 a.m. and noon or delivered Saturday, May 15. Geraniums are $25 for six plants, greenery options are $5 per plant and hanging baskets are $35 each. Orders are due by April 24 and available through any Jefferson football player. Info: jeffersonfootball.org 

Send along announcements to be included in Sports Shorts by noon Friday for inclusion in the upcoming edition to jason.olson@apgecm.com.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments