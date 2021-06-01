Editor's note: Sports Shorts were compiled ahead of our May 28 deadline due to the Memorial Day holiday.
BAJ Scholarships
Bloomington’s Born Again Jocks recently presented 11 Kennedy and Jefferson seniors with a Jerry Molosky Scholarship valued at $1,500. The recipients completed an application process to evaluate high school athletic participation, community service, financial need and grade point average. Scholarships were presented to Carina Bustos, Jordan Fasching, Joe Gathje, Cayla Jungwirth, Isabelle Lynch, Isabelle Miller, Hannah Peters, Clarie Sazama, Addison Schloo, Maleia Shaw and Jenna Sorenson.
Richfield Spartan Power
Richfield Community Education is hosting Richfield Spartan Power in June and July at Richfield High School. The program is open to anyone entering 7-12th grades with sessions each Monday, Wednesday and Friday June 14 to July 29 (no classes July 3-11). Cost is $25 and sessions run from 7-8:30 a.m. (middle school and beginning lifters); 7:45-9:15 a.m. (all); 8:30-10 a.m. (all with football) or 9:15-10:45 a.m. (girls only). Each session includes 40 minutes of speed/agility/conditioning, 10 minutes snack/breakfast break and 40 minutes of weight training. An optional varsity letter is possible by attending 13-of-15 sessions and make gains in bench, squat and clean lifts. Info: richfield.ce.eleyo.com
Richfield football tourney set
The second annual Richfield Football Golf Tournament is set for Friday, Aug. 6 at Boulder Pointe Golf Club in Elko. Cost is $110 per golfer. Info: https://tinyurl.com/c75vp4xe
BAJ Softball League
Bloomington’s Born Again Jocks are looking for men age 55 and older to join the summer softball league. Warm-ups begin at 8:30 a.m. with games to follow from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Valley View Fields 3 and 4 through September. All abilities are welcome. Contact Bill Borchers 952-831-0069 or borchersbj@comcast.net or Bob Wandberg at bwandberg@comcast.net for more information. Other BAJ programming includes cycling, bocce ball, tennis, table tennis, golf and pickleball during the summer. Winter programs include bowling, volleyball and cards. The annual BAJ Night at Target Field is scheduled for Monday, August 9 against the Chicago White Sox. Tickets are $27 and the registration deadline is Friday, July 15. Contact Bob Wandberg or Mark Keene (keen.mark@gmail.com) to register. The annual BAJ Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction for 2021 has been canceled. Info: bornagainjocks.com
Lynch Basketball camps set
Lynch Basketball camps will once again host summer basketball games in July and August in Bloomington. Camps are open to boys and girls ages 8-13 where they will learn new skills while building on fundamentals like ball-handling, shooting, rebounding, offensive moves, defensive footwork through drills and contests plus 5-on-5 full court games. Campers will be separated by age, size and skill level. The first camp is four sessions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 6-9 at Oak Grove Middle School. The second camp is five sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. August 2-6 at Jefferson Activity Center. Each camp is $229 and campers are asked to bring a lunch and water bottle. Info: lynchcamps.com or call 952-426-2506.
Richfield sports camps
RevSports Youth Sports Camps will operate three different sports camps June and July. Deadlines are quickly approaching.
Archery camp is open to boys and girls ages 4-11 with sessions July 19-22 at Augsburg Park. Ages 4-7 will meet 9:30-10:30 a.m. and Ages 7-11 will meet 10:40-11:40 a.m. (Fee is $49 and registration deadline is July 2).
Ninja Warrior Fitness camp will meet for a second session at Jefferson Park on Tuesdays (June 22-July 20, fee is $49 and registration deadline is June 7). PreStars (ages 3-5 require parent participation) from 5:30-6:10 p.m.; KinderStars (ages 4-6) from 6:15-6:55 p.m. and MiniStars (ages 5-8) from 7-7:40 p.m.
Ultimate Frisbee and Frisbee Golf camp is open to kids ages 7-11 at Madison Park July 26-29 from 12:15-2:15 p.m. Fee is $69 and registration deadline is July 11.
Sanneh Soccer camps will host two sessions in conjunction with Richfield Recreation at Taft Park in July and August. Open to kids ages 4-12, each session costs $25 and includes a snack each day and a camp T-shirt. Session 1 is July 12-15 and Session 2 is Aug. 9-12. Camp runs from 9-9:45 a.m.
Sanneh Basketball camps will also take place at Taft Park with a $5 fee per session. Session 1 (June 21-24) is open to girls going into grades 3-6 from 9-11:30 a.m. Session 2 (August 2-5) is open to girls going into 7-9 grades from 1-3:30 p.m. Session 3 (Aug. 16-19) is open to boys and girls entering grades 3-6 from 9-11:30 a.m. and Session 4 (Aug. 16-19) is open to boys and girls entering 7-9 from 1-3:30 p.m.
Youth tennis lessons will be offered at Augsburg Tennis Courts and led by Coach Scott, Richfield Recreation Tennis Coordinator for over 25 years. Lessons are offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. based on ages and each four-lesson week is $50 June 14-17, June 21-24, June 28-July 1, July 12-15, July 19-22, Aug. 9-12, Aug. 16-19 and August 23-26. If rain, makeup day is Friday at the same time. Info: richfieldmn.gov/onlineregistration.
Learn to Play Hockey
Bloomington Ice Garden will once again host a free learn-to-play hockey program this summer for area boys and girls. The focus of the program is pre-kindergarten through second grade children who live or attend school in Bloomington. No equipment is needed but if you own a pair of skates and a helmet, please bring them along. Dress appropriately for ice hockey (no shorts or short sleeves allowed). Certified USA Hockey coaches and volunteers will help them get equipped and on the ice. Everyone must wear a mask and participants are asked to arrive 10 minutes before class starts. Each class runs from 4-5 p.m. on June 20, June 27, July 11, July 18, July 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8. Info: bloomington.ce.eleyo.com/
Lifeguards/zamboni drivers
The City of Bloomington is looking to add lifeguards at the Bloomington Family Aquatic Center (Valley View Pool) and Zamboni drivers at the Bloomington Ice Garden. Info: blm.mn/lifeguards-2021 or blm.mn/big-zamboni-driver
Jefferson football camps
The Jefferson football staff will host multiple opportunities this summer for those interested in football. A QB/WR camp is set for Tuesday, June 15. A three-day youth camp will be June 21-23. The staff will host four Sundays of free flag football for those going into grades 6-8 in the fall. Email coach Tim Carlson at tcarlson@isd271.org or visit jeffersonfootball.org.
Send along announcements to be included in Sports Shorts by noon Friday for inclusion in the upcoming edition to jason.olson@apgecm.com.
