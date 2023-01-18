Baseball
Kennedy and Jefferson high school baseball programs will offer free winter workout clinics that do not require pre-registration.
Jefferson sessions will be at the Jefferson Activities Center each Sunday (except for Jan. 22) through March 12. Times: 9U-10U at 6-7 p.m.; 11U-12U at 7-8 p.m.; high school 8-9 p.m.
Kennedy sessions will be at the Kennedy Activities Center evenings through March 3. Times: 9-12U 6-7:30 p.m. (Sunday, Feb. 5, 19, 26 and Friday, March 3; 13U- high school 7:30-9 p.m. (Sunday, Feb. 5, 19, 26 and Friday, March 3; 13U-high school 6-7:30 p.m. (Wednesday, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22, March 1). Info: btba.org.
Coaches applications for the 2023 season are being accepted through btba.org.
• Richfield Baseball, Inc. travel clinics are set for Sundays at Richfield High School on Jan. 22 and 29, Feb. 5, 19 and 26, March 5 and 12. U10-11 meet from 7-8:30 p.m. and U12-14 from 8-9:30 p.m. Grades third through eight(in-house and non-residents) will meet from 6-8 p.m. Registration at richfield-baseball-inc.sportngin.com.
Softball
Bloomington Fastpitch Association (Bloomington Blast) is hosting free monthly clinics for coaches and parents to help with player development. Each session (9-10 a.m.) will focus on a different aspect of the game scheduled for Jan. 14, Jan. 28 and Feb. 4. The March 25 session is mandatory for all coaches and will cover several topics. Info and registration: bloomingtonfastpitchmn.org
• Richfield Fastpitch is hosting winter clinics on Saturdays at Seven Hills Richfield campus. 8U-12U meet from 9-10:30 a.m. and 14U and high school meet from 10:30-noon. Registration is at richfieldgirlsfastpitch.com. Summer season registration closes on Feb. 28.
Soccer
Richfield Soccer Association will host a fundraiser night at Cafe Zupas (1840 E. 66th St.) on Wednesday, Jan. 25 where 25 percent of all sales between 4-9 p.m. will go back to the association to help purchase new equipment. Mention Richfield soccer at checkout or use Fundraiser25 for online orders.
RSA is conducting weekly winter training sessions at Soccer Blast in Burnsville from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays through April 11. For more information or to register visit richfieldsoccer.org.
